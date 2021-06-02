POCO India is launching its first 5G smartphone called the POCO M3 Pro soon, here's what we know so far

The POCO M3 Pro features a 6.5-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

POCO has announced that it will be launching a new M series smartphone called the POCO M3 Pro in India on June 8th. Notably, the device will arrive as the brand’s first handset to support the next-gen 5G networks. The POCO M3 Pro will be the company’s fifth handset in the M series after the POCO M2, M2 Reloaded, M2 Pro, and M3. As announced by the brand, the POCO M3 Pro 5G smartphone will be available to buy from its e-commerce sales partner, Flipkart soon after the launch. Before the POCO M3 Pro officially launches, here’s everything we know so far about the 5G handset.

POCO M3 Pro specifications and features

The POCO M3 Pro was originally launched in Europe last month. The phone features a 6.5-inch full HD+ display, which offers a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. There’s a DynamicSwitch feature onboard the handset that allows the handset to automatically switch between 30Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz refresh rates depending on the content you are viewing. Under the hood, the smartphone packs in the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The POCO M3 Pro is being offered in two RAM and storage variants including 4GB / 64GB and 6GB / 128GB. In the camera department, the device has a 48MP main sensor on the back with an f/1.79 aperture. The main camera is aided by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, the device has an 8MP snapper on the front with an f/2.0 aperture and modes like AI Beautify, Time Burst, AI Portrait, and Movie Frame.

As for the other specs, the POCO M3 Pro has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. For enhanced security, the device is provided by the AI Face Unlock functionality. Apart from 5G, the other connectivity options of the device include dual-SIM slots, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the handset is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

POCO M3 Pro price and availability

As of now, there’s no word regarding the price of the POCO M3 Pro in India. However, in Europe, the phone’s base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage is retailing for around Rs 14,000. The higher-end model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is being offered for approx. Rs 16,000 in the country. We will have its Indian availability and pricing details in a matter of days, so stay tuned.

When POCO M3 Pro is launching in India? The POCO M3 Pro is all set to be launched in the Indian market at an online event on June 8th. The phone is expected to go on sale soon after the launch. Which is the 5G smartphone available from POCO in India? The POCO M3 Pro that's launching on June 8th is going to be the first 5G-enabled smartphone from the brand in India. What are the display features of the POCO M3 Pro? The POCO M3 Pro offers a 6.5-inch display, which offers full HD+ resolution, a punch-hole design, and a screen refresh rate of up to 90Hz. What is the battery capacity of the POCO M3 Pro? The POCO M3 Pro comes with a beefy 5,000mAh battery, which is capable of charging quickly thanks to the 18W fast charging support.

Credits :POCO India

