POCO M2 and Redmi 9 Prime Android 11 update with MIUI 12.5 rolled out in India

In the past few weeks, Xiaomi has upgraded a handful of its smartphones to the new Android 11 version in India. Multiple Redmi Note series devices including the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9, and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max were updated to Android 11 in the past few weeks. Most recently, the company rolled out the latest Android updates to the Mi 11 Lite and Redmi Note 10 smartphones. Now, the budget Redmi 9 Prime has also received the same treatment. In addition, Xiaomi’s sub-brand POCO has also released the Android 11 update for the POCO M2 phone in the country.

POCO M2 and Redmi 9 Prime Android 11 update rolls out in India

The latest update for the POCO M2 and Redmi 9 Prime brings the Android 11 version as well as the MIUI 12.5. The firmware number of the new update for the POCO M2 is V12.5.1.0.RJRINXM, the same for the Redmi 9 Prime is V12.5.1.0.RJCINXM. The latest software update for these smartphones also brings the latest Android security patch for August 2021. Similar to the previous OS update, new firmware for the POCO M2 and Redmi 9 Prime is rolled out over the air in small batches, so it will take some time to reach all the units in the country.

The Android 11 version is the first-ever major update for the POCO M2 and Redmi 9 Prime after their launch. These were launched running the Android 10 version of the OS. Since they are entry-level devices, we don’t expect them to receive the next major Android update i.e. Android 12. However, we can safely assume they will receive the upcoming MIUI 13 update in the near future.

The POCO M2 and Redmi 9 Prime are basically the same devices with different colour schemes and branding in India. Both smartphones offer identical software features. So, the changelog of the Android 11 update based on MIUI 12.5 is also similar. You can expect better performance and usual system enhancements from the new firmware, apart from increased security. Also, the MIUI 12.5 version is lighter, faster, and more durable than the previous version.