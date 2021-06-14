POCO M3 Pro goes on sale for the first time in India

During the first sale today at 12pm, the POCO M3 Pro is being offered at a discount of Rs 500 on Flipkart.

Last week, POCO introduced its latest M series smartphone called the POCO M3 Pro in India with a competitive price tag. Today, the company is hosting the first sale of the new handset on Flipkart. The POCO M3 Pro will be available to buy in its first sale at 12 pm today. As part of the launch offer, the smartphone is being offered with a discount of Rs 500 during the first sale. So you can grab the base variant of the device that comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage at just Rs 13,499, as compared to the regular price of Rs 13,999.

The higher-end model of the POCO M3 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage will be available to buy at Rs 15,499, down from the regular price of Rs 15,999. The smartphone is being offered in three colour variants including Cool Blue, Power Black, and POCO Yellow. If you are looking to purchase the new POCO phone, then it is advisable for you to log in early on Flipkart before the sale begins at 12 pm.

POCO M3 Pro design and display

Talking about the features, the new POCO M3 Pro offers an attractive dual-tone design with a glossy plastic finish protected by the Gorilla Glass 3. There’s also a fingerprint sensor, which is placed inside the power button on the right side. On the front of the smartphone, you will find a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD display bearing a screen refresh rate of 90Hz. The phone comes with a Smart Display function, which is able to switch the refresh rate of the display between 30, 50, 60, and 90Hz based on the content being viewed.

POCO M3 Pro processor and battery features

The performance section on the POCO M3 Pro is covered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is based on the 7nm manufacturing process. The chipset is further accompanied by the ARM Mali-G57 graphics processor to handle the gaming needs. As we mentioned above, the POCO M3 Pro comes with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Powering the whole package is a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

POCO M3 Pro camera specs

Finally coming to the camera features, the POCO M3 Pro has been fitted with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back. The phone also has a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing and another 2-megapixel lens for macro photography. As far as the selfies are concerned, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor, which is placed in the middle towards the top of the screen.

What is the price of the POCO M3 Pro in India? The POCO M3 Pro comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, which are priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 in India. Which processor is available with the POCO M3 Pro? The POCO M3 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is based on 7nm fabrication process. What are the main camera specs of the POCO M3 Pro? The POCO M3 Pro comes with a 48MP main camera, which is accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens.

