POCO M3 Pro launched in India. The price point makes it the strongest contender in its category

The POCO M3 was a gorgeous looking phone and it drove good numbers for Xiaomi in terms of sales. The POCO M3 Pro is sure the set new benchmarks in sales figures with impressive specs at a very competitive price point.

Design

The POCO M3 Pro features a redesigned chassis over its predecessor the POCO M3. The rear of the phone comes with a glossy plastic finish and the front of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The dual-tone design screams performance. And the switch-blade design looks modern and will appeal to many young consumers.

Display

The POCO M3 Pro gets an IPS LCD 6.5-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a peak brightness of 500 nits and a 90Hz variable refresh rate. The display adjusts the refresh rate to match the content on the screen. With a pixel density of 405ppi, it will be a good display for viewing content.

Performance

The POCO M3 Pro is powered by Media Tek's Dimensity 700 7nm processor which supports Dual 5G and for GPU, the POCO M3 Pro gets the ARM Mail G57. The POCO M3 Pro come with two memory options, first memory option is a 64GB ROM paired with 4GB of RAM and the second memory option is 128GB ROM paired with 6GB of RAM.

Camera

The primary camera sensor on the POCO M3 Pro is a 48MP wide-angle sensor. And the other two sensors are a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth. Yes the POCO M3 Pro comes with a triple camera setup. The punch hole display on the POCO M3 Pro houses an 8MP selfie camera. There is no OIS on any of the camera. Xiaomi is confident that its image processing software will take care of most of the shakes.

Battery

With social media and content consumption(average times), the POCO M3 Pro's 5000mAh battery should get you through the day or more. Xiaomi provides a 22.5W fast charger in the box. However, the POCO M3 Pro supports fast-charging up to 28W.

Availability

Xiaomi's POCO M3 Pro will be available for purchase exclusive to Flipkart first on June 14 and will have an early bird discount of RS 500 on both variants for a limited amount of time.

Early Bird offer only for the fist day of Sale(June 14)

4GB + 64GB - INR 13,499

6GB + 128GB - INR 15,499

From June 15, the variants will be available at

4GB + 64GB - INR 13,999

6GB + 128GB - INR 15,999

The phone comes in options of three colours. Power Black, CoolBlue and POCO yellow

