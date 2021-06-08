POCO M3 Pro launched in India. The price point makes it the strongest contender in its category
Design
The POCO M3 Pro features a redesigned chassis over its predecessor the POCO M3. The rear of the phone comes with a glossy plastic finish and the front of the phone is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The dual-tone design screams performance. And the switch-blade design looks modern and will appeal to many young consumers.
Display
The POCO M3 Pro gets an IPS LCD 6.5-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with a peak brightness of 500 nits and a 90Hz variable refresh rate. The display adjusts the refresh rate to match the content on the screen. With a pixel density of 405ppi, it will be a good display for viewing content.
Performance
The POCO M3 Pro is powered by Media Tek's Dimensity 700 7nm processor which supports Dual 5G and for GPU, the POCO M3 Pro gets the ARM Mail G57. The POCO M3 Pro come with two memory options, first memory option is a 64GB ROM paired with 4GB of RAM and the second memory option is 128GB ROM paired with 6GB of RAM.
Camera
The primary camera sensor on the POCO M3 Pro is a 48MP wide-angle sensor. And the other two sensors are a 2MP macro and a 2MP depth. Yes the POCO M3 Pro comes with a triple camera setup. The punch hole display on the POCO M3 Pro houses an 8MP selfie camera. There is no OIS on any of the camera. Xiaomi is confident that its image processing software will take care of most of the shakes.
Battery
With social media and content consumption(average times), the POCO M3 Pro's 5000mAh battery should get you through the day or more. Xiaomi provides a 22.5W fast charger in the box. However, the POCO M3 Pro supports fast-charging up to 28W.
Availability
Xiaomi's POCO M3 Pro will be available for purchase exclusive to Flipkart first on June 14 and will have an early bird discount of RS 500 on both variants for a limited amount of time.
Early Bird offer only for the fist day of Sale(June 14)
4GB + 64GB - INR 13,499
6GB + 128GB - INR 15,499
From June 15, the variants will be available at
4GB + 64GB - INR 13,999
6GB + 128GB - INR 15,999
The phone comes in options of three colours. Power Black, CoolBlue and POCO yellow