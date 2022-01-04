POCO M4 Launch Date and Specifications Tipped, Expected to Make Debut in February

POCO is planning to release a new smartphone in the market, and it appears that the Xiaomi sub-brand will do so in February. POCO M4 will be the smartphone this time. Since the announcement of the POCO M4 about a year ago, the company appears to be working on a successor, dubbed the POCO M4. The POCO M3 was released in India in February 2021, with a Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48MP triple cameras, and up to 6GB RAM. An exclusive revelation from MySmartPrice, citing famous leakster Mukul Sharma, has revealed the POCO M4 launch date and characteristics.

POCO M4 Alleged Specifications

According to the details revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma, the POCO M4 will make its global debut in February with a boatload of features. The features are said to include a display with a 90Hz refresh rate in an LCD panel. The powerhouse of the device will be a MediaTek processor, but which MediaTek SoC will be featured is still under wraps.

When it comes to photography, the POCO M4 will come with a triple-camera system that includes a 64MP OV64B40 sensor, an 8MP IMX355 sensor, and a 2MP OV2A lens.

The POCO M4 will most likely come pre-installed with Android 11 and MIUI 12.5, which is sort of a disappointment given that Android 12 and even MIUI 13 are currently available. That said, it appears that the smartphone is in the works, and if the rumours about the launch date are correct, we should see a teaser from the firm soon.

POCO debuted the POCO M4 Pro just a few months ago, in November 2021. The smartphone came with a camera module that ran the length of the device, making the back end look remarkably similar to the POCO M3.

The POCO M3 has a Snapdragon 662 SoC with up to 6GB of LPPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, as previously mentioned. The M3 has a 6.35-inch LCD display, a triple-camera arrangement, a fingerprint sensor on the side, an IR sensor, a 3.5mm audio connector, an 8-megapixel front camera, a 6000mAh battery, and 18W fast charging capabilities.

