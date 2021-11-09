Poco M4 Pro 5G launched ; Specs, price and more

Poco launched the much awaited M4 Pro 5G in the global smartphone market. This new device from poco is a budget friendly smartphone and is a successor to the Poco M3 Pro 5G which packs a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset. The company has not confirmed the launch date for the Poco M4 pro India. The headset is said to be a rebadge of the Redmi Note 11 5G that was launched in China on 28th October. The device features a 50 megapixel primary camera sensor at the back and carries a 5,000 maH battery. Scroll down to know more about this device.

Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone: Specifications

Poco launched the M4 Pro 5G in the global smartphone market with a punch hole 6.6 inch Full HD+ LCD display with a screen refresh rate of 90 Hz and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset under the hood paired with up to 6 GB RAM and 2 GB additional virtual RAM. The fingerprint reader is mounted on the side of the device. The device has dual speakers and it runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone: Price and availability

The all new Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone is priced at EUR 229 which is roughly Rs 19,600 in Indian currency for the base variant that has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity while the variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity will cost you EUR 249 which is roughly Rs 21,400. The handset is available in Poco Yellow, Power Black and Cool Blue colour options.

The Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone is available at an early bird price of EUR 199 which is roughly Rs 17,100 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage capacity while the early bird pricing for the variant with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage capacity is set at EUR 219 which is roughly Rs 18,800 in Indian currency.

