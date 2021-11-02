Poco M4 Pro 5G to Come with 33W Charging Support, 6nm Chip; Features Teased Ahead of Launch

Poco will release its latest M-series smartphone on November 9, the Poco M4 Pro 5G. As the company stated a few days ago, the item will be unveiled via a virtual event. The handset will succeed the Poco M3 Pro 5G, which was released in the county in June. Furthermore, the next Poco smartphone is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 that was released in China last month. Now, with the debut of the Poco M4 Pro just a few days away, the firm has begun teasing numerous parts of the device ahead of the actual debut. In a fresh teaser released ahead of the launch, the manufacturer confirmed the device's quick charging capabilities.

What to Expect from the POCO M4

The Poco Global account said that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will offer 33W fast charging in fresh Twitter teases. Furthermore, a different teaser picture suggests that the Poco M4 Pro 5G will be powered by an "ultra-fast" processor built on a 6nm technology. While the processor's identity hasn't been revealed, the Geekbench listing says it could be powered by either the MediaTek Dimensity 810 or MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

According to Geekbench, the Poco M4 Pro 5G could have 8GB of RAM and run Android 11 OS. On the IMEI, Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), and Compulsory Certificate of China (3C) certification sites, the model numbers 21091116AC and 21091116AG have also been discovered. The 21091116AC certainly refers to the Chinese model, whereas the 21091116AG could refer to the global model. . We should expect a 6.6-inch OLED display if the gadget is truly a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11. The display panel could feature a refresh rate of 90Hz and a resolution of Full HD+ 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The handset could include a 50MP dual-camera configuration in the optics sector. A 50-megapixel sensor might be paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The smartphone is expected to have a 16MP selfie camera on the front. A 5000mAh battery could be included in the device. The smartphone is said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

There is currently no pricing information available. The Poco M4 Pro 5G is estimated to be priced at about Rs. 15,000, similar to the Redmi Note 11. We'll have to wait for the formal announcement, though.

