POCO May Soon Launch its Laptop in Indian Market, Suggests BIS Listing of Redmi G Series Battery

Many smartphone makers are branching out into the laptop market and other AIoT products, experimenting with new models and planning future releases. Moving forward in that direction, POCO may launch its laptop soon in India. The unveiling of the Poco laptop has been a mystery for so long. In a recent development, Poco's branding has been seen on a Redmi G series laptop battery that has received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). This indicates that the Chinese firm is considering introducing its laptop in India. It's possible that it's just a Poco-branded Redmi G-series variant.

G16B01W Battery BIS Listing

According to a 91Mobiles report, Mukul Sharma, a well-known tipster, discovered the listing on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The listing displays a Redmi G series laptop battery on BIS under the Poco label, as highlighted by the tipster in a fresh tweet. Though it is not a guarantee that the corporation would use it for a laptop any time soon, it is a pretty strong hint.

On the BIS database, a Redmi G series laptop battery with the model number G16B01W was discovered by tipster Mukul Sharma. Despite the fact that it has the POCO logo. It is a 3,620mAh cell (15.2V, 55.02Wh), and it appears to be a replacement battery for the Redmi G and Redmi G Gaming laptops. As a result, the corporation may be planning to offer a gaming laptop in the region.

POCO Laptop Expectations

If we believe the speculations and if POCO decided to rebrand the Redmi G series laptops, for example, the Redmi G 2021 or use the battery in a whole new product. If the latter is true, we may expect a 16.1-inch 144Hz refresh rate display, 11th-generation Intel Core i5/Ryzen 7 5800 processors, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage, as well as the 55Wh battery that we've seen in Redmi laptop.

Also, because the newly listed battery is also utilised by a couple of Redmi-branded laptops, it's possible that the item is only for a replacement battery for the laptops, to be used in repairs. Though the fact that it is mentioned under the Poco brand raises the possibility of a Poco laptop in the works. More information about such a product, if it is in the works, is yet expected.

