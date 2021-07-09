Poco trolls OnePlus on Twitter claiming F3 GT is better than the Nord 2

Poco F2 GT is tipped to be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset and launch with a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display.

Twitter is one of the highly popular social platforms for numerous brands to show off their products. However, some brands also use social media platforms to make fun of rival brands and troll them. In the latest news, Poco has trolled OnePlus with a tweet as the company is all set to launch the Nord 2 in India on July 22nd. Poco is also planning to launch its Poco F3 GT around the same time and the brand has not missed any chance to claim that the Poco F3 GT is better than the Nord 2.

In the Twitter post, the Poco says that the Poco F3 GT is “not your N-ordinary phone,” which is a clear take on the OnePlus Nord 2. Poco has also added an edited image of the OnePlus Nord 2 teaser which used to read “ pretty much everything you could ask for” and edited it to “pretty much everything you could ask for and more.”

Not your N-ordinary phone. pic.twitter.com/0oKCbY8CXO — POCO India - The God Of Madness (@IndiaPOCO) July 8, 2021

It seems that the brand is aggressively attacking each other for proving that their products are better than the rivals. Both Poco F3 GT and OnePlus Nord 2 are going to launch in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, which means that both the handsets might fall in the same price category. It would be interesting to see whether OnePlus is going to reply to this troll or not.

Just to recall, the Poco F2 GT is tipped to be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset and launch with a 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED display. The handset is said to feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and 67W fast charging support. While on the other hand, OnePlus has listed the upcoming Nord 2 smartphone already on the Amazon India website revealing some of the vital information about the phone. The listing confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be backed by the Dimensity 1200 chipset and the company is promoting it as Dimensity 1200 AI.

What are the hardware specifications of the OnePlus Nord 2? The listing confirmed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be backed by the Dimensity 1200 chipset and the company is promoting it as Dimensity 1200 AI. When is OnePlus Nord 2 launching in India? OnePlus is all set to launch the Nord 2 in India on July 22nd. The handset will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset. What are the camera features of the Poco F3 GT? The handset is said to feature a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and 67W fast charging support.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×