POCO X2 MIUI 12.5 update in India is released; here are the details

Last year in January, POCO split from Xiaomi to become an independent brand in India. A month after, the company introduced the POCO X2 as its first smartphone as an independent brand. The device was released running Android 10-based MIUI 11 and was upgraded to MIUI 12 last year itself. Now, the company has released the POCO X2 MIUI 12.5 update in India. MIUI 12.5 is the latest version of Xiaomi’s custom Android ROM. While the new MIUI version was introduced long ago in December last year, its stable version only started rolling out in March this year.

POCO X2 MIUI 12.5 update rolled out in India

The POCO X2’s MIUI 12.5 update has been released in India in a stable beta version. This essentially means that the company is currently rolling out the update to a limited number of users in a staged manner. However, it should reach all POCO X2 users in the coming days. The update is being released over the air. According to the MIUI Updates Tracker Telegram channel, the MIUI 12.5 update brings the new firmware number V12.5.1.0.RGHINXM. The size of the new software version for the POCO X2 is around 2.8GB, so it’s advisable to download it over a Wi-Fi network.

POCO X2 MIUI 12.5 update features

According to the MIUI 12.5 update changelog, the POCO F2 software improves the speed of gestures. Notably, the update brings 20 times more rendering power, which is touted to improve the overall screen experience. The update offers new mind maps with complex structures, new tools for doodling and sketching, a new Notes app, and a gesture shortcut to let you create notes anywhere. Notably, the same update also brings the Android security patch for July 2021.

It’s worth mentioning that POCO released the stable version MIUI 12.5 for the POCO X3 Pro in India earlier this month. Similar to the POCO X2, the update was launched over the air in a phased manner in the country. The new update for the POCO X3 Pro brought the new firmware number 12.5.3.0.RJUINXM. The size of the update was around 830MB, much lighter than the size of the same update for the POCO X2.