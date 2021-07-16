Poco X3 GT 5G spotted on NBTC listing hinting at an imminent launch

The upcoming Poco smartphone is expected to arrive with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Poco is all set to launch its upcoming smartphone in India and in the last couple of weeks, the handset has appeared in numerous leaks and rumours. Recently the company has started rolling out the teasers for the upcoming smartphone. Earlier today, the Poco F3 GT appeared on the NBTC certification website hinting towards an imminent launch in Asian countries. Let’s have a closer look at the latest certification listing of the upcoming Poco X3 GT.

Poco X3 GT NBTC listing



Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the screenshot of the NBTC certification of the Poco X3 GT suggesting that the launch of the handset is imminent. The listing also confirmed that the handset will arrive with 5G connectivity support. Besides, the NBTC certification didn’t reveal anything about the hardware specifications of the Poco X3 GT.

Rumours suggest that the Poco X3 GT is going to be the rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. Going with the recent reports the MIUI 12.5 builds are already live on its official server. According to the Firmware update, the upcoming Poco X3 GT 5G is going to be launched in at least three regional MIUI builds including Global, Turkey, and Indonesia.



Poco X3 GT expected specifications



As mentioned above the Poco X3 GT is going to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G then it might also boost the same specifications. The upcoming Poco smartphone is expected to arrive with a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The handset is said to be protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the upcoming Poco X3 GT is said to be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 1100 chipset.



As far as cameras are concerned the Poco X3 GT is said to launch with a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel wide-angle primary camera + 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens + 2-megapixel macro lens along with an LED flash. Upfront, it's said to have a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

What are the camera features of Poco X3 GT 5G? Poco X3 GT is said to launch with a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel wide-angle primary camera + 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens + 2-megapixel macro lens along with an LED flash. What is the battery capacity of Poco X3 GT 5G? The Poco X3 GT 5G is tipped to arrive with a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. What is the refresh rate of Poco X3 GT 5G? poco x3 gt 5g launch, poco x3 gt 5g launch date, poco x3 gt 5g launch in india, poco f3 gt, poco f3 gt price in india, poco f3 gt specifications, poco, poco x3 gt 5g, nbtc listing

Credits :

Share your comment ×