Poco X3 GT 5G with MediaTek chipset and triple rear camera launched; price and specs

Poco has finally launched its most awaited smartphone the Poco X3 GT in Malaysia and Vietnam markets. The new X3 GT is an upgraded variant of last year’s Poco X3 and it comes with highlighted features like punch-hole cutout display, triple rear camera setup, improved battery, 67W fast charging support, and a lot more among others. The handset is powered by the Mediatek chipset and it has been speculated that it’s a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. Let’s have a closer look at the specifications, features, and price of the newly launched Poco X3 GT 5G.

Poco X3 GT 5G specifications

The newly launched Poco X3 GT 5G flaunts a massive 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 120Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling of 240Hz. It has a DCI-P3 colour gamut and is protected by the Gorilla Glass Victus. Under the hood, the smartphone draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, clubbed with the Mali-G77 GPU. The handset is backed by an 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 built-in storage.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Poco X3 GT 5G sports a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel main camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront it houses a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone offers 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C. It also has sensors like ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer. The Poco X3 GT 5G packs a beefy 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. It also supports Dolby Atmos with its dual speakers for a better listening experience.

Poco X3 GT 5G Price

The Poco X3 GT is launched with a starting price of MYR 1,299 (approx Rs 22,800) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB + 256GB storage model is launched at MYR 1,599 (approx Rs 28,000). It will be up for grabs in Cloud White, Stargaze Black, and Wave Blue colour options. The phone will go on a flash sale on August 3rd. The price of the handset in the Malaysian market will start at MYR 1,199 (around Rs 21,000) and MYR 1,399 (roughly Rs 24,600) respectively.