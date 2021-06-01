  1. Home
POCO X3 GT expected to launch in India soon, could be the rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G from China

The POCO X3 GT is rumoured to come with the MediaTek 1100 processor and a 6.6-inch full HD+ 120Hz display.
492 reads
Recently, popular smartphone maker POCO teased that it will be launching the POCO F3 GT in India in Q3 2021. Apart from the F3 GT, POCO also seems to be planning to launch yet another GT series smartphone in the country. While the brand is yet to reveal anything officially, a number of tweets by the popular tipster Kacper Skrzypek suggests that POCO could launch the X3 GT in India soon. Prior to that, the same leakster also suggested that the recently launched Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G will be launching in global markets. So it’s likely that the POCO X3 GT could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G for India.

The possible POCO X3 GT is expected to offer the same set of specifications as the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. The phone is expected to arrive with a 6.6-inch full HD+ with a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The MediaTek Dimensity 1100 processor under the hood of the phone could be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of native storage. Software-wise, the POCO X3 GT could boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom ROM out of the box.

In the imaging department, the POCO X3 GT will be offering the same 64MP main camera on the back as the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. The main sensor is expected to be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro camera. The battery capacity is said to be 5,000mAh, which will support a whopping 67W fast charging functionality. As for the other specs, the device will offer 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB Type-C.

There’s no word regarding the pricing of the POCO X3 GT at the moment. As for the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, it is available in China at the starting price of around Rs 17,000. So we can expect the POCO X3 GT to cost on the similar lines in India.

Which is the most affordable POCO phone available in India?
The POCO C3 is the most affordable phone from the brand in India at the moment, which costs just Rs 7,499.
What is the processor of the POCO X3 GT?
The POCO X3 GT is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, which supports 5G connectivity.
What are the camera features of the POCO X3 GT?
The POCO X3 GT offers a 64MP primary camera on the back, which is aided by an 8MP secondary snapper and a 2MP macro lens.
What is the price of the POCO X3 GT in India?
The POCO X3 GT is expected to be priced around Rs 20,000 in India.

Credits :Twitter, Kacper Skrzypek

