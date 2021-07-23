Poco X3 GT is a rebranded version of Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G; confirm leaked renders

Poco is all set to launch a new smartphone in the Indian market on July 23rd and the company has already confirmed the new offering will be the Poco F3 GT. Besides, the company has also confirmed a launch event on July 28th in Malaysia, where it’s said to launch the Poco X3 GT. The phone is said to be the rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Chinese version. Ahead of the official launch, some leaked renders have surfaced on the web claiming to reveal the design of the upcoming smartphone in full glory. Let’s have a closer look at the latest leak renders of the Poco X3 GT.



Poco X3 GT leaked renders



The freshly surfaced leaked renders of the Poco X3 GT revealed the entire design of the phone. The renders suggest that the device sports a similar design to the global version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, backing the previous rumours. The company has also released a new teaser poster confirming that the handset will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset with 5G support.





Furthermore, the renders also confirmed that the upcoming Poco X3 GT will be available in Black, White, and Blue / Green colour shades. The White and Blue / Green models are also said to feature a textured back similar to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G.



Poco X3 GT expected specifications



The Poco X3 GT is likely to arrive with similar specifications to the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. According to the rumours, the handset is expected to flaunt a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The smartphone is also said to feature a punch-hole cutout design to make room for the selfie camera setup and protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.



On the hardware part, the PocoX3 GT is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset, clubbed with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The device is said to be fuelled by a beefy 5,000mAh battery with a 67W fast charging support.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor + 2-megapixel macro lens along with an LED flash. At the front, it houses a 16MP camera setup for selfies and video calls.

Source