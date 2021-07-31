POCO X3’s new software update brings July 2021 Android security patch and more

POCO launched the POCO X3 smartphone in India in 2020 with MIUI 12 based on Android 10. In June this year, the Chinese tech giant released the Android 11 update for the POCO X3 handset in the country. The previous update for the handset was released with the May Android security patch, apart from the stable version of Android 11. Now, the company has rolled out a new software update for the POCO X3 in India. The latest update is still based on MIUI 12 version and there’s no word when the phone will get the MIUI 12.5 firmware upgrade in the country.

POCO X3’s latest software update brings July Android security patch

According to the MIUI Updates Tracker Telegram channel, the latest software update for the POCO X3 brings the new firmware version V12.0.2.0.RJGINXM. The size of the new update is around 2.5GB, and it is rolled out over the air in a staged manner. Since the size of the update is large, it is advisable to download and install it when your POCO X3 is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network. The new MIUI update for the handset brings the Android security patch for July 2021, which is the biggest highlight of the new firmware upgrade.

POCO X3’s latest update also notification optimisations and more

As per the update’s changelog, after the latest firmware upgrade, you will be able to swipe down from the upper left corner of the screen to open the Notification shade. By swiping down from the top-right corner, you can open the Control centre. The company has preserved the MIUI 11 custom toggle order in the new update. In addition, the new firmware brings new animation when the screen lights up, a gradient colour animation for the status bar, a GPS icon in the status bar, and re-adjusted sensitive areas for the dots in the unlock pattern.

POCO X3 has received the new update after X3 Pro got the MIUI 12.5 upgrade recently

In related news, POCO recently rolled out the stable version of MIUI 12.5 for the POCO X3 Pro smartphone in India. The update arrived with the new firmware version MIUI 12.5.3.0.RJUINXM and was based on Android 11. The size of the new software update for the device was around 830MB and it was rolled out over the air in a phased manner. The latest update for the POCO X3 Pro arrived with the Android security patch for June 2021, apart from the usual performance and system enhancements.