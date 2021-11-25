POCO X4 and X4 NFC Seen on IMEI Database, Alleged to be the Rebranded Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

POCO appears to be preparing for the launch of POCO X4 series with devices named POCO X4 and X4 NFC. The POCO X3 series was launched in 2020 with POCO X3 NFC smartphone. In India, the handset was introduced as the POCO X3 with a 6,000mAh battery. POCO, as it is known, is a Chinese brand that sells handsets that are commonly offered as Redmi in China, but with some design and software differences in the global and Indian markets. The POCO X4 will be the fourth gadget in the X series, which is POCO's best-selling line.

Now, a couple of POCO devices have been discovered on the IMEI database. These are the future POCO X4 and POCO X4 NFC, according to Xiaomiui. The listing does not provide any information about the devices' specifications, but they do confirm that they will be released as POCO devices.

POCO X4 and X4 NFC IMEI Listing

The IMEI database recently revealed two Xiaomi handsets with model numbers 2201116PG and 2201116PG. According to the IMEI database, these forthcoming devices will be branded as POCO X4. The Redmi Note 11 5G, which was first introduced in China in October, has been dubbed the POCO M4 Pro 5G in other countries. According to the database, the Xiaomi phones 2201116PI and 2201116PG could be a rebranded version of China's Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

Expected Specifications of POCO X4 and X4 NFC

If the upcoming POCO X4 is really a rebranded version on Redmi Note 11 Pro, we can expect it to have a 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz display. The device will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor with 6 GB and 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128 GB and 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. The device will be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W rapid charging support, and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. In-camera department it might have a 16-megapixel front camera and a 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel (ultrawide) + 2-megapixel telemacro lens. The POCO X4 is expected to have a different back design than the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.