Portronics introduces Kronos Y1 - Smart Calling Watch with a 1.75-inch display

Portronics introduces another exciting and valuable addition to its Smartwatch range, “Kronos Y1”, with a smart calling feature. If you are passionate about smartwatches and thinking about buying a new one for yourself, Kronos Y1 can be a good option. This newly launched fitness watch combines smart features with style aesthetics; it not only keeps a track of your daily physical activities but also helps you monitor various other aspects. Let’s have a closer look at the price and specifications of the newly launched Portronics Kronos Y1.

Portronics Kronos Y1 Specifications and Features

The Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch comes with a 1.75-inch HD dynamic display and soft silicone wrist strap. Built with Bluetooth 5.0 version now you can stay connected with your loved ones anywhere with its smart calling feature that lets you breeze through your tele-interactions with utmost ease. Now all the social media notifications that come your phone’s way will be automatically diverted to your Smartwatch where you can view them at your convenience.

Since a stressed lifestyle can lead to disturbed blood pressure and heart rate, but it can be mitigated if you keep a regular tab on it. Kronos Y1 comes with Blood Pressure and Heart Rate Monitoring features that will help you keep your health metrics in check with precision and accuracy. Treks can become really tiresome sometimes and keeping a regular tab on the rising or decreasing oxygen levels can help you regulate your breathing resources. Now you can do it with this smartwatch which helps you to measure SPO2 levels on higher altitudes.

Additionally, with different sports modes to choose from, you can also keep a track of your daily fitness goals such as Walking, Running and Sleep Tracking, etc. The watch is backed with an IP67 rating and is water-resistant, so now you can take a deep dive, or even with those accidental cola spills, you can continue without getting interrupted.

Moreover, Kronos Y1 comes with 200+ customizable watch faces so now you can choose your watch face according to your mood and feel more connected with your Smartwatch. Moreover, the watch also has an In-Built Music Controller to tune in to your favorite music at your convenience. With all the controls on your Smartwatch screen that is the least to worry about, so just plug in and groove.

Kronos Y1 Price and Availability

The Portronics Kronos Y1 smartwatch can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs 3,399 from the company's official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in and other online and offline stores. Available in two colors Black and Grey, the product is backed with a 12-month warranty.