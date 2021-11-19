Portronics Wi-Fi Smart Plugs- Splug 10 and Splug 16 launched; Price and features

Portronics has announced the launch of two new affordable Wi-Fi Smart Plugs- Splug 10 and Splug 16 in the Indian market. Now adding these Wi-Fi smart plugs will allow you to add intelligence to your appliances and operate them on the go even with Alexa and Google Assistant enable voice control feature. Let’s have a closer look at the price, specifications, and features of the newly launched smart plugs.

Portronics Wi-Fi Smart Plugs- Splug 10 and Splug 16 features

Energy-saving has become a major concern where consumers want to control their home energy consumption. However, we often forget to switch off the lights and other home appliances which leads to high electricity bills. To overcome these consumer woes, Portronics has come up with these smart plugs, an affordable alternative to turn your home into a smart hub. Without the hassle of adding any new wiring or new setup, now by just plugging a smart Wi-Fi plug in a socket users can turn any device into a smart device.

The Splug 10 and Splug 16 have been designed to offer users an innovative smart home experience with an intelligent energy-monitoring system. Furthermore, these Wi-Fi smart plugs are easy to use. Users just have to plug them in a socket, connect them to a Wi-Fi network and pair them with any device using the Portronics Smart Home Mobile Application.

With a current rating of 10 Amperes, Splug 10 is suitable for appliances like TV, Lamps, Music Systems, Mobile Chargers, etc. Whereas, with a current rating of 16 Amperes, Splug 16 is suitable for heavy appliances like Water Motors, Geysers, and more.

Features and USPs

Wi-Fi Smart Plug – These 10A and 16A smart plug comes with 2.4 GHz, Wi-Fi connectivity enabled with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control.

Mobile App and Energy Metering– Just connect the smart plugs with your mobile phone through the Portronics Smart Home and enjoy the ease of Switching ON and OFF your Home Appliances from anywhere in the world.

Multi-functional and Durable – Both the smart plugs are made of Polycarbonate, making them fire-resistant and durable.

Wireless Control – You can switch ON and OFF your appliances remotely from anywhere in the world by connecting them to the Portronics Splug 10 and Splug 16.

Smart Savings / Energy Metering –Both the smart plugs will help you by reducing your devices’ energy consumption through the smart metering feature to keep a check on your daily power consumption by each appliance.

Wi-Fi Smart Plugs- Splug 10 and Splug 16 Pricing and Availability

Portronics Splug 10 and Splug 16 are available at a reasonable price of Rs 849 and Rs 899 respectively. It is backed with a 12-months warranty and can be purchased from the company’s official website, all the leading eCommerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Nyka, Paytm, and offline stores.