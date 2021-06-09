Possible OnePlus Nord 2’s price, specifications and design details leaked

The OnePlus Nord 2 will be arriving with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 flagship chipset, and is said to cost similar to the original OnePlus Nord.

Several reports in the past have indicated that OnePlus is planning to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 flagship smartphone at some point in July. The phone is rumoured to launch with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 high-end chipset. Ahead of the official announcement, more information about the upcoming OnePlus flagship has appeared on the interwebs. Digital Chat Station handle on the Chinese social networking website Weibo has posted details about the upcoming OnePlus MediaTek Dimensity 1200 phone, which is believed to be the OnePlus Nord 2. The tipster has shared some information about the design, specifications, and pricing of the alleged Nord 2.

OnePlus Nord 2 design

According to Digital Chat Station, the purported OnePlus Nord 2 will be arriving with an attractive design. The phone will be offering a punch-hole design. There will be a single cutout in the top-left corner of the screen that will house the sole selfie shooter. Furthermore, the source suggests that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be featuring a “good screen-to-body ratio”.

OnePlus Nord 2 features and specifications

As far as the specs are concerned, the tipster suggests that the main camera at the rear of the OnePlus Nord 2 will have a Sony IMX766 sensor, just like the OnePlus 9 series. The source has also mentioned that compared to the OnePlus 9 Pro, the OnePlus Nords lower camera lens will be replaced with the LED flash unit. Apart from that, the rear multi-camera module will not be much different from the OnePlus 9 Pro. No other specs of the phone have been shared by the Nord 2 by the tipster.

According to the earlier reports, the OnePlus Nord 2 could offer a 6.49-inch full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset will have as many as four primary cameras on the back, which will include a 64MP main sensor, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth camera, and a macro sensor. Other details of the phone are a mystery at the moment.

OnePlus Nord 2 pricing and availability

As for the pricing, Digital Chat Station has claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will be priced around CNY 2,000, which roughly translates to Rs 22,800. This could be for the base variant of the handset. Based on the information, OnePlus will be pricing the OnePlus Nord 2 almost similar to the original Nord. We should have more details about the upcoming Nord in the near future, so watch this space for regular updates.

