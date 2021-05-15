Pre-registration being for PUBG's version for India from May 18. What's new

PUBG mobiles Indian version all set to Launch in India on May 18th. The wait is finally over.

After months of development, planning, rumours and teasers. PUBG's Indian version is all set to launch. The pre-registration for the games starts on May 18th for the Android market. There are exclusive rewards for players who will pre-register on Googles' Play Store. The exclusive rewards will be available once the player logs into the game post-launch.

The South Korean company Krafton, which has developed the game exclusively for India, has stated that the game will free to play. And will offer better content as compared to the old game.

PC gaming was rising slowly in India, and mobile gaming was considered recreational. PUGB changed all of that. We witnessed the mobile gaming industry reaching new heights. And PC and console gaming industry gave chase and has managed to gain importance.

When PUBG got banned by the Indian government in September 2020, Gamers expressed remorse, but nothing could change the outcome of the ban as long as the reason for the ban was a Chinese entity within Tencent Games, the developers of PUBG. Tencent Games worked to get the Chinese Entity out of the developers and has been testing a new beta version of the game exclusively for the Indian Market.

There have been numerous teasers that surfaced on the internet about the game and the release date. But now it seems like the game's release is imminent and just around the corner. With Krafton asking gamers to pre-register for the game on the Play Store beginning from May 18th. We are sure to get our hands on the game very soon.

Will you be pre-registering for the new PUBG? How do you think the gameplay is going to be when compared to the old game?

Credits :PUBG India

