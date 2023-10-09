Prime Big Deal Days: 5 Mistakes You Should Avoid When Shopping

Apart from Halloween and fall colors, September-October offers us another reason to celebrate. After all, who wouldn’t like to save some bucks when it comes to buying their favorite and necessary things? This year Amazon has come up with the Prime Big Days sale yet again that will take place on October 10-11 and it is your ultimate chance to take advantage of the opportunity to grab your favorite items that have been lying idle on your wishlist for months. People stacking up on festive season goodies can bypass burning a hole in their pockets and shop for items across a wide range of categories — beauty, fashion, personal care, electronics, kitchen appliances, home decor, books, office supplies, pet supplies, and a lot more.

What are Prime Big Deal Days?

For the unversed, Prime Big Deal Days is a 48-hour sale event that you can take advantage of to stack up your favorite products. The best part is you can fetch more discounts than the regular Amazon shoppers, thanks to your Prime subscription. But wait, even if you don’t have a subscription already, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial period, so that you can start enjoying the core benefits of Prime members during sales.

However, there are a few mistakes that many shoppers make while purchasing items during the 48-hour event, because we believe that not every ‘deal’ is worth your attention! So, before you hit the ‘add to cart’ button, it is time to look at these common mistakes if you are in the mood to save something extra that no one talks about. So, any further delay, let’s take a look at the common mistakes that one must avoid—

5 Common Mistakes That Can Ruin Your Prime Big Deal Days Experience—

Below are the parameters to consider before kickstarting your sale shopping—

1. Not Having a Prime Visa Credit Card

While cautious shoppers avoid buying stuff online with credit cards, savvies think otherwise!

Not having a Prime Visa credit card may lose you some cashback potential from this mega sale. And, the best part about having one is that you can use it across all sections — even food and grocery items. Along with helping you earn 6% cash back on every purchase on Prime Day, the card also doesn’t require any annual fee to maintain except the Prime membership. Other than that, you also get 2% cash back at gas stations, restaurants, and pharmacies, along with 1% cash back on other purchases.

2. Falling Prey to Ring Deals

No matter how alluring Ring Deals seem to you, you should steer clear of the apparent monstrous deal. The brand's home security tools have a bad reputation for giving away its users' privacy, i.e., users' recordings without their permission as an 'emergency request'. Not only that, but it also can peek inside your (or your neighbors’) homes, which can easily be accessed by Amazon employees later. Plus, the vulnerable systems are easily hackable. Shocking!

3. Buying Products Shipped from Third Parties

This is one of the common mistakes that every one of us is guilty of making. In order to catch some great deals, we often opt for products sold by third parties on Amazon. In theory, offering shoppers additional options to buy from within Amazon’s platform can be quite convenient, especially when items are selling out fast. However, buying from third parties has some risks because their products aren't fulfilled by Amazon. There can be issues related to shipping and deliveries, as well as a long and excruciating refund procedure.

Buying a product from an unverified seller with little to no review may also put a great risk, to say the least. On the other hand, Amazon-fulfilled merchants' products go through rigorous scanning before they are dispatched. So, the bottom line is if a product is sold and shipped by Amazon, jump at it. On the other hand, a product sold by a third-party seller, but fulfilled by Amazon will also work if you go through the reviews.

4. Thinking of Massive Discounts as “Fake Products”

Well, no matter how 'too good to be true' the discounts seem, they are genuine! You can actually get some pretty good deals if you research the products and compare the prices among various verified sellers before making the purchase. Prime Big Deal Days deals offer you a whopping discount across different Amazon-branded services and products. So, skipping the product and thinking of it as 'fake' may cost you later.

But wait — there is a catch! We will still suggest not falling prey to discounts that seem unbelievable in the first place, especially for luxury products. For example, if you get a Huda Beauty eyeshadow palette at 1/10th of the price, this is indeed fake. For novice buyers, it is better to compare the price of the doubtful products with Walmart, Target, or Best Buy so that you are aware of the market price, before getting it for you. And of course, deep-diving into customer reviews is a great way to doubly verify whether the products are authentic or not. For some products, Amazon even adds labels saying that the item has has very few returns/replacements and have mostly been kept by the customers. This is a definite green flag to keep abreast of!

5. Opting for Fastest Possible Shipping

We can't wait to get our products right away, can't we? While Amazon itself has a decent fast shipping option, it is even faster if you have a Prime subscription. However, you can save some extra bucks by opting out for 'no-rush shipping' to earn more rewards and save some extra.

If you have a Prime Visa card, it is even enticing as you can get an additional 1% cashback for opting out for 'no-rush' shipping for a total of 7% cashback availed during Prime Day. But if you don't have one already, you can still get the reward with Amazon offers that you can later use on digital products to be availed during checkout.

Conclusion

So, that's it! These 5 rookie mistakes can literally cost you more than you thought! Now that you know which ones you should avoid, it is time to buckle up for the Prime Big Deal Days and clear the wish list containing your favorite products. But before that, if you don’t have a subscription already, get yours now to unleash the deals on D-day. So what are you waiting for? Get yours today!