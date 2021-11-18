pTron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Earbuds launched in India, Specs, price and more

pTron launched the Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Stereo earbuds in India with features such as touch-enabled controls and Bluetooth v5.1 connection. The earbuds come with HD mics in-built for clarity in calls and is IPX4 certification for water splash and sweat resistance. The company has claimed that the new earbuds have 13 mm dynamic drivers for balanced bass, stereo sounds and an ergonomic design. The Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Stereo earbuds offer a battery backup for up to 15 hours. Scroll down to know more about the device.

pTron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Stereo Earbuds: Specifications

The newly launched pTron Bassbuds Duo TWS earbuds have 13 mm dynamic drivers and as mentioned it ensures clarity in calls, balanced bass and stereo sounds. For mono and stereo calls, the True Wireless Stereo earbuds feature in-built HD microphones and passive noise cancellation. It is light in weight and comes with a snug-fit design that makes sure it fits in the ears properly.

The pTron Bassbuds have Bluetooth connectivity that has a maximum connectivity of 10 metres. It has touch-enabled controls to answer and reject calls, adjust the volume and control the music playback. These earbuds are IPX4 certified for Water splash and sweat resistance. For connectivity, the earbuds have Bluetooth v5.1 and USB type-C port for charging. Different sizes of ear tips are included in the box.

The company has offered a 35 mAh inside each earbud and the charging case packs a battery of 3,500 mAh battery. The company has claimed that the Bassbuds Duo True Wireless earbuds provide a power backup for up to 15 hours of music playback. Both the ear pieces take 1.5 hours to fully charge and they weigh 4 grams. The weight of the charging case is 35 grams without the earbuds.

pTron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Stereo Earbuds: Price and availability

The all new pTron Bassbuds Duo True Wireless Stereo Earbuds are priced at Rs 799 on Amazon India shopping app. The earbuds are available at an introductory price and the original price of the pTron Bassbuds Duo is Rs 2,200. The True Wireless Stereo Earbuds are available in Blue, Black and White colour options.

