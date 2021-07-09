PUBG Mobile v1.5 lets you drive an autonomous Tesla; also puts the Gigafactory on the map

PUBG Mobile 1.5 lets you drive a Tesla Model Y on the map, thanks to the collaboration with the EV maker. In addition, the patch note 1.5 update for the game puts a fully functional Tesla Gigafactory onto the map.

Tencent, the makers of PUBG Mobile, recently collaborated with the Elon Musk-led Tesla electric car manufacturer. Thanks to the collaboration, now you will find a working Tesla Gigafactory in Erangel. By going to the factory, users will find a lot of interesting loot. In addition, you can activate all the switches of the assembly lines inside the factory to start the assembly process. Once the process completes, the assembly line will build the Tesla Model Y. Speculations indicate that Tencent might also bring Tesla inspired skin, inventories, or some other things in the new update.

Apart from assembling the Tesla Model Y, the patch v1.5 for the PUBG Mobile also lets you drive the car autonomously. There's also an autopilot mode in Tesla, which you can activate on the highways. Then the car will drive automatically on the pre-set markers scattered across the highway. In addition, the Tesla partnership in PUBG Mobile will randomly spawn the Tesla Semi on the map randomly. They will drive automatically on specific routes on the map. You can get battle supplies by damaging them, similar to the armoured loot trucks in Sanhok.

PUBG Mobile 1.5 has started rolling out to compatible devices across the globe. The size of the update for Android devices is 686MB. The iOS version of the new update will need at least 1.64GB of space on your device. Tencent has mentioned that it will not be taking the services offline to provide the v1.5 update. In addition, those on the previous version will not be able to team up with their friends using the v1.5 update.

You can read more about what else is coming with PUBG Mobile v1.5 by visiting the game’s website here.

