PUBG New State could launch soon; here are the details

Krafton, the company behind Players Unknown Battlegrounds aka PUBG, is currently working on the next adaption of its highly popular mobile game. The next game from the brand is called PUBG New State and it is currently slowly but steadily in development. Krafton opened pre-registration for PUBG New State in February this year for Android devices. A whopping 20 million Android users pre-registered for the upcoming game. While the brand is yet to reveal a release date for the PUBG New State, a report from Korea has shed some details about the same.

PUBG New State could be launched at some point in September

According to a report by the Korean publication Techm.Kr, PUBG New State game is all set to be launched in September this year. The source suggests that the development of the new game from Krafton is in full swing. The game will be launched after its pre-registrations for iOS devices open in August. Notably, Krafton already announced the pre-registration timeline for iOS products some days ago.

Furthermore, the report claims that Krafton is planning to build five studios overseas and 17 branches across the globe. The company’s CEO Kim Chang-Han reportedly told the Korean publication that the brand will expand its footprints in markets like North America, Southeast Asia, Central and South America, and India.

Notably, the worldwide popular game PUBG Mobile was banned in India last year, but it made a comeback as Battlegrounds Mobile India recently. Unfortunately, Krafton hasn’t yet started pre-registrations of PUBG New State in India for Android devices. In addition, the brand has already confirmed in a blog post that registrations for iOS devices will also not go live in India in August.

Set in the future, PUBG New State will bring new elements

Similar to PUBG Mobile and BGMI, PUBG New State will also be a battle royale offering. In the game, over 100 players will fight with different weapons and strategies until only one party manages to stay alive. The new game from Krafton will be arriving with advanced mechanics, improved graphics, maps, and new weapon customisations. Notably, PUBG New State will be set in 2051 and will be offering a futuristic battle royale experience.

