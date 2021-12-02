Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 an 7c+ Gen 3 chipsets; First 5nm chipset for Windows on ARM laptops

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship was the star of the show yesterday, now it's time for the first ever 5nm chipset for Windows on ARM laptops. The Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 is the flagship offering from Qualcomm which offers an 85% increase in multi-core performance and 60% increase in GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2. We do not know about the CPU cores included; however, this chipset is the first ever 5nm process based for Windows on ARM laptops across the globe. It’s predecessors were based on a 7nm process. The company has offered an upgraded NPU with 29 TOPS, three times more than the previous chipsets. Qualcomm has worked on reduction of power usage and it claims that this can be used in laptops with fanless designs.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

The all new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chipset comes with many advancements such as the advanced modems. The company has offered a Snapdragon X65 modem that provides a downlink speed up to 10 Gbps. It has included Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E as the local connectivity options. Features such as AI accelerated echo cancellation and noise suppression are included, and the chipset is said to support multiple cameras. During an online presentation in office or in school, the chipset can share the front and back cameras simultaneously.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7c+ Gen 3 chipset has been launched for the affordable laptops and is built on a 6nm process. It comes with improved performance compared to the 7c Gen 2 as it boosts the CPU performance up to 60% and the GPU performs 70% faster. The NPU in the chipset comes with 6.5 TOPS of AI compute power which is an improvement as the NPU in the predecessor has 5 TOPS.

The connectivity options include 5G and it can deliver up to 3.7 Gbps downlink speed with the help of the Snapdragon X53 modem. For Wi-Fi 6E, it can deliver up to 2.9 Gbps downlink speed.

Qualcomm has announced that the laptops with the all new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 and 7c+ Gen 3 will arrive next year in the first half.

