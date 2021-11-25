Qualcomm’s Upcoming Flagship Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Scored Over A Million Points in AnTuTu Benchmark

Qualcomm has recently revealed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will be the name of their next-generation flagship mobile SoC. The next-gen Qualcomm chip will be officially announced on November 30th, by the American chipmaker. The Snapdragon 8 Gen1 will be the new flagship processor by the manufacturer and prior to its launch, the chipset is benchmarked with over a million points on AnTuTu.

Snapdragon 8 Gen1 AnTuTu

The AnTuTu result was uncovered by a Weibo blogger named Technology, and the AnTuTu team has yet to confirm it. By comparison, current Snapdragon 888(+) smartphones score in the mid-800,000s at best, with some even falling below 800,000. The latest findings show that the current generation has made significant progress over the previous one. The forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset has been able to score 10,35,020 points.

MediaTek has also introduced its Dimensity 9000 SoC for premium flagship smartphones, which is one of its competitors. On the AnTuTu Benchmark, the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which is the first 4nm chipset, achieved over a million points (10,07,396 points). It isn't as high as the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon processor, though.

Despite the fact that there is still a performance gap between the two, they outperform their predecessors in terms of scoring. In any case, benchmarks only reveal half the story at the end of the day. The hardware and software improvements on the smartphone determine real-world performance.

There might be up to four Snapdragon 8 Gen1-powered handsets launched before the end of the year by Xiaomi and Motorola, and may be OnePlus will launch its 10 Pro as well by the end of the year. iQOO is also planning to bring a new flagship smartphone that may feature the upcoming Snapdragon chipset. On November 30, the chipset will be officially unveiled, and we anticipate seeing Qualcomm's first customers make at least a brief appearance.

It's unclear which device was used to conduct the test and most probably it looks like Qualcomm’s reference device.

