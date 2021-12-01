Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with new ARMv9 CPU cores launched; Read more

Qualcomm launched the much awaited next generation chipset for premium Android devices. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 comes with new ARMv9 CPU cores and this time Qualcomm has changed the naming scheme for the chipsets. The new handsets are in the works and we might witness the newly launched chipset very soon. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset is the company's first 4 nm chipset and is the first chipset to come with a new gen CPU architecture.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

The CPU in the newly launched chipset has a three cluster design and the cores are based on ARMv9 designs. The company has used Cortex-X2 as the prime core that will run at 3.0 GHz. The three performance cores that back the primary core are based on Cortex-A710 that will run at 2.5 GHz. There are four efficiency cores that run at 1.8 GHz and are based on the A510. The CPU is said to perform 20% faster than the previous flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset and reduces power usage up to 30%.

The new Adreno GPU included in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset performs 30% faster and saves power up to 25% more than the previous chipsets. One of the three Elite gaming features developed by the company allows the developers to maintain a balance between power efficiency and performance.

The Adreno Frame Motion engine helps the GPU in rendering a game at 50% more frame rate using the same amount of power. It cuts the power draw by half while it keeps the FPS the same. There is a new additional feature named desktop-class volumetric rendering that is used for dramatic lighting effects.

The new Variable Rate Shading Pro is an image-based VRS that should efficiently integrate VRS into more games. To make sure that the games can make the best out of this hardware, Qualcomm has joined hands with some of the best game developers. This new chipset features a X65 5G modem that supports mmWave operation and sub-6. They can deliver up to 10 Gbps peak speed.

The local connectivity options includes Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, and an improved Bluetooth connection. It also supports Bluetooth LE Audio, which is a major upgrade over the existing technology. Now one source can broadcast several audio streams to an unlimited count of people with the help of the Bluetooth Audio feature.

The company has introduced the Trust management Engine to improve the security of the chipset. We may hear announcements of new smartphones coming with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset very soon.

