Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor goes official; here are the upgrades

The newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor comes with an improved AI Engine that is touted to provide 20 percent higher performance. Notably, the new chipset offers a clock speed of 3GHz, which is higher than the 2.84GHz speed of the Snapdragon 888 SoC.

At the ongoing MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2021, Qualcomm has introduced its latest processor for mobile phones. The brand’s latest chipset is called the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+. As expected, the company’s flagship chipset has arrived as a slightly upgraded variant of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, which was launched last year and already powers the latest-gen Android flagship handsets. The new Snapdragon 888+ processor from the brand offers an improved AI Engine with 20 percent higher performance, apart from a better-clocked chipset. Notably, the Snapdragon 888+ upgrades the AI Engine’s performance from 26 TOPs to 32 TOPS.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus features and specifications

Just like the Snapdragon 888, the next-gen Snapdragon 888+ processor is also paired with the Adreno 660 graphics processing unit. The chipset has the upgraded Kryo CPU, which provides 3.0GHz of clock speed. The previous-gen Snapdragon 888 processor offered a clock speed of up to 2.84GHz. The new Qualcomm processor is equipped with the Hexagon 780 AI Engine and comes with the Snapdragon X60 5G model that provides up to 7.5Gbps of download speed and up to 3Gbps of upload speeds.

The 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ chipset is equipped with the Spectra 580 ISP, which allows for capturing three 28MP photos or three 4K HDR videos at the same time. The processor can capture 120 fps burst images at 12MP and supports AI-based autofocus and auto-exposure. As for the other features, the Snapdragon 888+ processor allows smartphones to offer 4K and QHD+ displays at up to 144Hz refresh rate, Bluetooth 5.2, USB 3.1, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity options.

“The Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform boasts improvements in both processing and AI since the predecessor, with our 6th gen Qualcomm Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine and Qualcomm Kryo 680 CPU delivering the premium entertainment experiences you deserve—intuitively and efficiently”, the company commented on the launch.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor-powered smartphones are coming soon

Soon after the launch of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, many brands like ASUS, Xiaomi, Motorola, Honor, and Vivo have confirmed that they will be launching smartphones based on the latest Qualcomm chipset. The first phones with the new Qualcomm SoC platform are expected to be released as early as the third quarter of this year.

