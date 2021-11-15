Rainbow Six Extraction Post-Launch DLC Unveiled In New Trailer

Ubisoft has revealed the Rainbow Six Extraction post-launch DLC plan, confirming that a "significant" portion of the content will be completely free.

Maelstrom Protocol, a new challenge mode for Extraction, is designed to appeal to the "most-skilled" players, according to Ubisoft. Players will fight their way through nine "subzones" in the mode, each with new, more difficult enemies than the last. Players' resources will deplete more quickly, and the total time available for each stage will decrease with each round.

Players can either "extract" their points and deposit them in a bank or continue on after reaching checkpoints. Based on their performance, players will be assigned to one of five tiers: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, or Diamond, each with its own set of cosmetic items.

There will be Crisis Events and Assignments in Extraction. The Crisis Events are limited-time events with themed content and a new Operator or Protean enemy to face. "Players must wipe out mass colonies of an evolved version of the Sprawl in the first Crisis Event, Spillover, as hordes of Archans try to stop them. Exclusive REACT Tech, new cosmetics, and new lore will be rewarded at these events "According to Ubisoft.

Assignments, on the other hand, are weekly modes with unique gameplay modifiers. For example, Veteran Mode disables the HUD, limits your ammo, and allows friendly fire.

At launch, the Maelstrom Protocol and Assignments will be available, followed by Crisis Events "soon after."

Extraction will be available for $40 on January 20th, and it will include two "Buddy Pass" tokens that will allow you to play with your friends across platforms for up to 14 days. Free players' progress will be carried over if they decide to buy the game outright after this period.

Despite the fact that Rainbow Six Extraction incorporates elements from Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft is adamant that the two games will appeal to different audiences, with the game's creative director stating that the two games are "very different."