Razer Barracuda X goes official as an affordable gaming headset at $100; works on all platforms

Popular gaming laptops and accessories manufacturer Razer has expanded its range of audio devices by launching the Razer Barracuda X in the United States. The brand’s latest wearable has arrived as an affordable gaming headset. Apart from gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch, the Razer Barracuda X is also compatible with Android smartphones as well as any device with a 3.5mm headphone socket. At $100, the Razer Barracuda X is priced aggressively, given that the company’s products usually come with a premium price tag.

Razer Barracuda X specs and features

Talking about the features, the Razer Barracuda X multi-platform gaming headset’s design is inspired by the Razer Opus noise-cancelling headphones. The 4-in-1 wireless headgear is compatible with various devices like a PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices. The new Razer headset also comes with the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless USB-C dongle, which can be attached to any USB Type-C enabled product. This essentially eliminates the need for the pairing process, software or driver download.

If your device doesn’t have a USB Type-C port, then the Barracuda X can be paired with your product with the provided USB Type-C to USB-A adapter cable. In addition, the new Razer headphones are also shipped bundled with a 3.5mm audio combo cable, so they can be used with any device with a 3.5mm headphone socket. Unfortunately, the Razer Barracuda X doesn’t come with Bluetooth connectivity to pair with Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Talking about the other features, the Razer Barracuda X comes with a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic, which is capable of suppressing background noise to capture the best voice. The device has a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz, and an impedance of 32 Ω. Notably, the wireless headphones have a battery life of up to 20 hours and a driver size of 40mm.

“Many of the headsets out there that are marketed for multi-platform use can only achieve this using a wired connection,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The Razer Barracuda X combines high-performance gaming features and true 4-in-1 wireless connectivity with the design and ease of use of lifestyle headphones. The result is a single, multi-purpose headset, ideal for all-day-long gaming no matter which platform you are using or where you are.”

Razer Barracuda X pricing and availability

The Razer Barracuda X wireless headphones are priced affordably at $99.99 (~Rs 7,450). The gaming headset is already available to buy in the US on the brand’s website and will soon be going on sale via Razer authorised stores in the near future.

Credits :Razer

