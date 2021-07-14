Razer Barracuda X goes official as an affordable gaming headset at $100; works on all platforms
Popular gaming laptops and accessories manufacturer Razer has expanded its range of audio devices by launching the Razer Barracuda X in the United States. The brand’s latest wearable has arrived as an affordable gaming headset. Apart from gaming consoles like the Nintendo Switch, the Razer Barracuda X is also compatible with Android smartphones as well as any device with a 3.5mm headphone socket. At $100, the Razer Barracuda X is priced aggressively, given that the company’s products usually come with a premium price tag.
Razer Barracuda X specs and features
Talking about the features, the Razer Barracuda X multi-platform gaming headset’s design is inspired by the Razer Opus noise-cancelling headphones. The 4-in-1 wireless headgear is compatible with various devices like a PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Android devices. The new Razer headset also comes with the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless USB-C dongle, which can be attached to any USB Type-C enabled product. This essentially eliminates the need for the pairing process, software or driver download.
If your device doesn’t have a USB Type-C port, then the Barracuda X can be paired with your product with the provided USB Type-C to USB-A adapter cable. In addition, the new Razer headphones are also shipped bundled with a 3.5mm audio combo cable, so they can be used with any device with a 3.5mm headphone socket. Unfortunately, the Razer Barracuda X doesn’t come with Bluetooth connectivity to pair with Bluetooth-enabled devices.
Talking about the other features, the Razer Barracuda X comes with a detachable Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic, which is capable of suppressing background noise to capture the best voice. The device has a frequency range of 20Hz to 20kHz, and an impedance of 32 Ω. Notably, the wireless headphones have a battery life of up to 20 hours and a driver size of 40mm.
“Many of the headsets out there that are marketed for multi-platform use can only achieve this using a wired connection,” said Alvin Cheung, Senior Vice President of Razer’s Peripherals Business Unit. “The Razer Barracuda X combines high-performance gaming features and true 4-in-1 wireless connectivity with the design and ease of use of lifestyle headphones. The result is a single, multi-purpose headset, ideal for all-day-long gaming no matter which platform you are using or where you are.”
Razer Barracuda X pricing and availability
The Razer Barracuda X wireless headphones are priced affordably at $99.99 (~Rs 7,450). The gaming headset is already available to buy in the US on the brand’s website and will soon be going on sale via Razer authorised stores in the near future.