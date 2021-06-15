Razer launches Razer Blade 14 at E3 2021; The most powerful 14 Inch laptop

The Razer Blade 14 is the most powerful 14-inch laptop to come from Razer. The company claims it is the most powerful 14-ich laptop gaming laptop in the market right now.

The need for a gaming laptop, whose computing power is equally proportional to its portability, has never been met. But Razor took the stage at E3 2021 and announced the Razer Blade 14. And we now probably have the most powerful 14-inch Laptop, that can beat many other high-end laptops double its size.

The new razer Blad 14 is only 0.66 inches thick and weighs only 1.8kg. According to Min-Liang Tan, Razer CEO, "The Razer Blade 14 is like a laptop that is 10 years in the future".

The Razer Blade 14 is powered by AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900HX processor with 4.6Ghz Max Boost and houses an NVIDIA® GEFORCE RTX™ 3080 that will let you play the heaviest graphic oriented games the market has to offer. The new improved vapour cooling technology from Razer offers quiet but efficient cooling. The HD display supports refresh rates up to 165Hz. Despite all the performance, Razer claims that the laptop will provide a battery backup of up to 12 hours. Also new to the Razer Blade 14 is THX Spatial Audio 7.1 surround sound.

The Razer Blade 14 is already available for purchase online on Razer's official website(razer.com) and retails at $1,799 for the base variant.

Razer also launched a high-tech Smart Mask called Project Hazel during the same presentation at E3. Razer claims that Project Hazel will be the worlds smartest mask. The mask is said to be social-friendly as it will amplify the users mask while having conversations so that the user's voice does not sound muffled.

