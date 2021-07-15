Razer's new Blade 17 gaming laptop packs 11th-gen Intel processors and more; pricing starts at $2,400

The latest version of the Razer Blade 17 is fitted with new 11th-gen Intel processors, a higher-powered graphics processing unit, and a newly improved webcam.

Razer has expanded its range of Blade series laptops by launching the Razer Blade 17. It is a refreshed version of the company’s largest notebook to date. The latest version of the Razer Blade 17 is fitted with new 11th-gen Intel processors, a higher-powered graphics processing unit, and a newly improved webcam. Notably, with the Razer Blade 17, the company has dropped the “Pro” moniker of the earlier models. Interestingly, the new Razer Blade 17 packs improved internals in the same lightweight portable premium body.

Razer Blade 17 specs and features

The Razer Blade 17 can be equipped with up to the Intel Core i9 11900H processor, which offers a base clock speed of 2.5GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.9GHz. The notebook also features NVIDIA’s RTX series of GPUs and can be fitted with up to RTX 3080 GPU, which offers a whopping 16GB of video memory. As for the other features, the Razer Blade 17 has a large 17.3-inch, which has 6mm slim bezels. The laptop flaunts up to 4K resolution and up to 360Hz refresh rate.

Moving on to the other specs, the Razer Blade 17’s all variants come with a whopping 1TB of PCIe SSD and an M.2 slot, which allows you to upgrade the storage up to 4TB SSD. The laptop can be purchased with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The new Razer notebook’s keyboard comes with an anti-ghosting feature, apart from per-key backlighting powered by Razer Chroma. In terms of connectivity, the laptop offers Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-C port, three USB Type-A ports, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Razer Blade 17 is also equipped with a 4-mic array, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and four stereo speakers with THX Spatial to deliver an immersive media experience. Software-wise, the notebook comes with Windows 10 and Razer’s gaming-centric apps. The laptop features a premium T6 CNC aluminium anodised body. Lastly, an upgraded 1080p webcam with Windows Hello and a 4,583mAh battery completes the list of the specs.

“The Blade 17 has been a staple in the premium gaming laptop space for years, and it’s crucial that we continue to deliver the kind of mind-blowing performance and impeccable quality that our fans expect and deserve,” said Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Razer’s Systems Business Unit. “Continuously integrating improvements while introducing the newest, top-of-the-line hardware advancements is what gives the Blade family its ‘edge’. Razer Blades have always been synonymous with style and power, and we intend to keep it that way.”

Razer Blade 17 pricing and availability

The new Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop’s most affordable variant has been priced at $2,399 (~Rs 1,78,800). The most expensive model of the new gaming machine will set you back by $3,699 (~Rs 2,75,700). The notebook is available to pre-order on the brand’s website, RazerStore retail locations, and select retail partners in the US at the moment. There’s no word when the brand is planning to launch the Razer Blade 17 in India at the moment.

