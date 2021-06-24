Realme 32-inch Smart TV and Realme Buds Q2 earbuds launched in India; here are the details

The Realme 32-inch Smart TV is priced at Rs 18,999, while the Realme Buds Q2 earbuds will be selling for Rs 2,499. They will go on sale from June 29th and June 30th respectively.

Popular smartphone manufacturer Realme today held an event online in India. During the event, the Chinese brand introduced its new Realme Narzo 30 series of smartphones in 4G and 5G variants in the country. In addition, the company also launched a new 32-inch Realme Smart TV full HD as well as the Realme Buds Q2 wireless earbuds at the same event. The brand’s latest smart television and wearable accessory has been priced competitively in India.

Realme 32-inch Smart TV features and specifications

The new Realme 32-inch Smart TV offers full HD resolution (1920 x 1080p). The company already sells another 32-inch smart television in the country, but it’s only available with HD resolution. The new Realme TV has an aspect ratio of 16:9, 85 percent NTSC, 16.7 million colours, and a nearly bezel-free design. Notably, the TV is equipped with the Chroma Boost picture engine and comes with a number of display modes.

The Realme 32-inch Smart TV full HD is based on the Android TV 9.0 platform and comes with support for the Google Play store. The TV comes with a quad-core MediaTek processor, which is accompanied by the Mali-470 MP3 graphics processing unit. There’s 1GB of RAM and 8GB of native storage on board the TV as well. The connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and an Ethernet port. The other features include a TV remote with hotkeys for Google Assistant, Netflix, and YouTube and a built-in microphone, and four 24W stereo speakers that are tuned by Dolby.

Realme Buds Q2 features and specifications

Coming to the Realme Buds Q2, the latest wireless earbuds from the brand flaunt a 10mm Bass Boost driver. The wearable has active noise cancellation, a new Transparency mode, and dual-mic noise cancellation. The audio accessory comes with IPX4 certification for water and dust resistance. The wearable also has a low-latency mode for gamers to provide a latency of just 88ms. There also are intelligent touch controls like double-tapping to answer/hang calls, play/pause music, and more. Lastly, the Buds Q2 is touted to provide up to 20 hours of audio playback with ANC turned on. The earbuds take around 1.5 hours to fully charge.

Realme 32-inch Smart TV full HD and Buds Q2 price and availability in India

Finally, coming to the pricing, the Realme 32-inch FHD smart TV is priced at Rs 18,999. The TV will be available to buy from Realme’s website and Flipkart starting from June 29th. As part of the launch offer, the brand is providing a discount of Rs 1,000 on the TV.

As for the Realme Buds Q2 earbuds, the audio accessory is priced at Rs 2,499. The wearable will be available from Realme.com and Amazon starting from June 30th. The device will be up for grabs in Active Black and Calm Grey colour variants.

Credits :Realme

