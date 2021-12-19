Realme 8 Pro receives early access to Realme UI 3.0 update

Realme, India was the first brand in the country to launch a 5G enabled smartphone, and now the company has started rolling out early access of Realme UI 3.0 update for the users of Realme 8 Pro following the Realme UI 3.0, Android 12 roadmap. The early access will allow the user to get a taste of the Realme UI 3.0 before its official rollout. Let’s have a closer look at the upcoming update.

Realme UI 3.0 early access for Realme 8 Pro

Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the Realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time.

The update also reaffirms Realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. And continuing the trend Realme 8 Pro devices are now fetching the December Realme UI 3.0 update.

The Realme UI 3.0 early access is rolled out and applications will be accepted in batches beginning on December 17th. The update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially. Realme UI 3.0 will adhere to the product inspiration of seamless fun and will continue to improve on functionality, fluency, customizability, security, and privacy that young users are concerned about.

Realme 8 Pro features

Just to recall, the Realme 8 Pro comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole camera cutout design to accommodate the selfie camera setup. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, accompanied by Adreno 618 GPU. The handset is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the camera front, the Realme 8 Pro offers a quad-camera setup with the combination of a 108-megapixel primary sensor, clubbed with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a FOV of 119 degrees, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel B&W lens along with an LED flash. Upfront it houses a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.