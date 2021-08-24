Realme 8i specs and features leaked; could be the first phone with the Helio G96 chipset

Realme seems to be working on a new Realme 8 series smartphone called the Realme 8i. While the company hasn’t confirmed the existence of the new device, the popular gadget tipster @OnLeaks has revealed the complete specs and press renders of the upcoming handset. Notably, apart from the Realme 8i, the brand is also working on the Realme 8s phone as well. Both of these devices were earlier confirmed by the brand’s CEO Madhav Sheth during episode 28 of AskMadhav live stream.

Realme8i design details leaked via press renders

As per the latest leak, the Realme 8i will be offering a punch-hole design on the front. The smartphone will be offering almost non-existent bezels on the top and sides, but there will be a slim bezel at the bottom. The hole in the screen will be located in the top-left corner of the screen to house the selfie camera. The fingerprint sensor of the device will be placed on the right side, below the power button.

The volume rocker and SIM card tray of the smartphone will be located on the left side. At the rear, the device will be offering a square camera module on the top-left corner that will have three cameras and an LED flash unit. At the bottom, the Realme 8i will have a 3.5mm headphone socket, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille.

Realme 8i specs and features leaked

Apart from the high-resolution press renders of the Realme 8i, the popular gadget tipster has also revealed the complete specs of the device. As per the source, the smartphone will offer a 6.59-inch full HD+ display, which will offer a high screen refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor, which will be paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 native storage.

Furthermore, the source has suggested that the Realme 8i will have a 50MP primary camera on the back, which will be aided by a 2MP portrait sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calling, the device will have a 16MP shooter on the front. Lastly, the latest leak indicates that the device will have a 5,000mAh battery, which is expected to support fast charging.

As of now, there’s no word when Realme is planning to launch the Realme 8i. However, since the handset’s complete specs and press renders have leaked on the interwebs, we can expect it to be launched very soon.

