Realme 8s smartphone's complete specs and press renders leaked; coming to India soon

Various reports in the past weeks have indicated that Realme is planning to launch two new Realme 8 series smartphones in India soon. The new devices are expected to be called the Realme 8i and Realme 8s. These phones will be joining the likes of the Realme 8, 8 5G, and 8 Pro handsets in the country. Ahead of the launch, the upcoming Realme 8s phone’s alleged specifications as well as the press renders have been leaked on the interwebs. The leaked photos have left nothing to the imagination regarding the design of the device.

Realme 8s design details

The renders of the Realme 8s have been shared by the popular gadget tipster OnLeaks to 91mobiles. As seen in the photos, the Realme 8s will be having a design similar to the other Realme 8 series devices. The smartphone will be featuring a square triple camera module on the back, which will be placed on the top-left corner. The phone’s power button on the right will double as a fingerprint sensor. At the left, the handset will be featuring the volume rocker. At the bottom, the device will have the speaker grille, USB Type-C port, and the 3.5mm headphone socket.

Realme 8s specs and features

The gadget tipster has also leaked a handful of details regarding the specs of the Realme 8s. As per the source, the phone will be arriving with a 6.5-inch display, which will be offering a high refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the device will be featuring the MediaTek Dimensity chipset, which will provide support for the next-gen 5G networks. Software-wise, the smartphone will boot Android 11 out of the box with Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top.

Furthermore, the source has claimed that the Realme 8s will be arriving in two RAM and storage configurations – 6GB / 8GB and 128GB / 256GB. Notably, the device will also be able to use internal storage’s 5GB memory as virtual RAM. For photography, the new Realme phone will be offering a 64MP main sensor on the back, but there’s no word on the other two sensors at the moment. For selfies, the handset is set to be fitted with a 16MP snapper on the front.

Lastly, the source claims that the Realme 8s will be featuring a beefy 5,000mAh battery, which will have support for 33W Dart fast-charging technology. We will know more about the device officially from the company in the coming days, so stay tuned.