Realme 9 Pro+ camera specifications revealed and Realme GT 2 launch date to be announced tomorrow; Read more

According to the reports, Realme is working on the 9 series smartphone and will launch it very soon. The realme 9 lineup includes Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ and the Realme 9. The Realme 9i has been spotted on different certification websites and this time the Realme 9 Pro+ has been spotted on a couple of listings as well. According to reports from 91Mobiles, the handset has been certified by the NTBC certification agency and in addition, it has been listed on the CameraV5 platform as well. Let’s take a look at the listings to find out the details about the Realme 9 Pro+.

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G: Camera specifications

The Realme 9 Pro+ has been certified by the NTBC certification unit but it has not been made live yet on the website; however, 91Mobiles have managed to get some details from the Google search results. The screenshot taken by the 91Mobiles suggests that the realme 9 Pro+ will support 5G. Other website listings suggest the camera specifications of the Realme 9 Pro+ handset. This handset is said to feature a 12.6 megapixel (effective) main camera sensor with EIS support. According to the technical camera details, we can expect Realme 9 Pro+ to sport a 50 megapixel main camera sensor.The device will feature a 4 megapixel (effective) camera sensor on the front that will likely be a 16 megapixel sensor.

We could get details about these two sensors only while the rest of the camera sensors are unknown. We can expect an ultra-wide camera sensor and a macro camera lens. According to a tweet from Abhishek Yadav who is a verified tipster, the Realme 9 Pro+ has been allotted RMX 3393 and RMX 3392 as model number and the handset has been certified by NBTC, TKDN, BIS and EEC certification. As of now, we only have this information on the Realme 9 Pro+ handset and we shall wait for more details to come.

The same tipster also tipped that the launch date of the Realme GT 2 series will be announced tomorrow. Realme GT 2 series is the first ever premium flagship smartphone from the company and it is the first ever device in the world to be made up of bio-polymer material.

