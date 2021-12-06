Realme 9i Key Specifications Leaked; Alleged to Come with Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, 50MP Camera & 90Hz Display

The Realme 9 series is rumoured to be the next upcoming series by the Chinese smartphone brand. Previously the renders of the Realme 9i were leaked and now in a recent leak, the Realme 9i and its main specifications are leaked by ThePixel.vn and confirmed by renowned tipster Chun on Twitter.

Alleged Specifications of Realme 9i

The forthcoming Realme phone is expected to include the Snapdragon 680 4G CPU and a display with a 90Hz refresh rate. A 50-megapixel primary camera is also expected on the Realme 9i. Although Realme has not confirmed the phone's release date, rumours say that the Realme 9i will be the first smartphone in the Realme 9 series to be released globally in January 2022.

According to ThePixel.vn, the Snapdragon 680 4G SoC, which was launched by Qualcomm in October and is built on the 6nm process technology, will power the Realme 9i. A 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP third sensor are rumoured to be included in the camera setup. On the front, it is reported to sport a 32MP camera for selfies and video chats.

According to the renders, the phone would be designed similarly to the Realme GT Neo2 flagship. There isn't much else known about the phone, but previous sources claim it will include a 6.5-inch FHD+ display, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB extendable internal storage, and will operate on Android 11 out of the box with the Realme UI custom skin. A 5,000mAh battery with support for quick charging is expected.

The Realme 9i is likely to have improved specifications over the Realme 8i and the handset could be reasonably priced in the sub-Rs 15,000 segments. The Realme 9 series is expected to come with different variants and specification sets, including the Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ or Pro Max, and Realme 9i. Realme, on the other hand, has yet to reveal any information on the Realme 9i. As a result, take this information with a grain of salt.

