Realme 9i spotted on Geekbench listing revealing some vital information

Realme is planning to launch a new smartphone in the home country China dubbed as the Realme 9i. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumors about the handset and it has been listed on several listing sites with model number RMX3491. In the latest report, a smartphone with the same model number has appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website revealing some of the vital information about the upcoming Realme smartphone. Let’s have a closer look at the Geekbench listing of Realme 9i.

Realme 9i Geekbench listing

According to the Geekbench benchmarking site, the Realme 9i is going to be powered by the “Bengal” codenamed Qualcomm chipset, which is the codename for Snapdragon 6-series processors. As per the listing, the chipset will include four CPU cores clocked at 1.90GHz, and the rest of the CPU cores will work at 2.40GHz. The listing also confirmed that the SoC will be accompanied by an Adreno 610 GPU. Rumors suggest that the handset will feature a Snapdragon 680 processor.

Furthermore, the Realme 9i is confirmed to be backed by 4GB RAM and runs on the Android 11 operating system. The smartphone has managed to score 382 points in the single-core test and 1556 points in the multi-core test respectively. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal much about the camera or battery specifications of the upcoming smartphone, but we can expect more information in the upcoming days.

Going with the previous leaks, the Realme 9i is said to offer a 6.6-inch LCD Full HD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset also offers a punch-hole cutout design to accommodate the selfie camera sensor. It has been tipped that the device will feature a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls and at the back, it will sport a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor along with an LED flash. The smartphone is expected to pack a beefy 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything regarding the smartphone and we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt.

