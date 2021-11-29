Realme 9i tipped to launch in the global market in January 2022; All you need to know

Realme 9 series is expected to launch in the Indian market by February 2022 according to the latest report. It has been reported that the upcoming smartphone series is going to include — Realme 9, Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Max or Pro+. we have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumors about the upcoming handsets and now in the latest leak, some vital information regarding the Realme 9i has surfaced on the web. Let’s have a closer look at the leaked specifications of the upcoming Realme 9i.

Realme 9i rumored specifications

According to ThePixel.vn report, the Realme 9i is going to launch in the international market in January. The Vietnam-based new organization suggests that the smartphone is going to launch in the country in the first quarter of 2022. Furthermore, the report also suggests that the Realme 9i is going to be a replacement for the Realme 8i, which was recently launched in September 2021.

The Realme 8i was launched with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also houses a punch-hole cutout design for making room for front camera setup. On the software, the handset runs on Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11.

Under the hood, the Realme 8i is powered by the Helio G96 chipset clubbed with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM. The smartphone comes with a 64GB and 128GB storage variant and you can also expand the storage via a microSD card slot.

The Vietnam-based publication also reveals some of the specifications of the Realme 9i. As per the report, the handset is tipped to launch with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by the Helio G90T SoC, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to pack a massive 5,000mAh battery.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Realme 9i is said to feature a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. At the back, the handset is tipped to feature a quad-camera setup with the combination of a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel +2-megapixel camera sensors along with an LED flash. Do note that the company is yet to reveal anything officially and we recommend you to take this with a pinch of salt.

Source