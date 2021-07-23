Realme Book colour variants revealed through newly leaked renders; here’s what we know so far

Earlier this year, while introducing the Realme GT 5G globally, the company announced that it will be foraying into the laptop market at some point later this year. As per the recent reports, the brand is expected to introduce its first laptop called the Realme Book in August or September. Ahead of the launch, the Realme Book’s alleged press renders were leaked a few days ago. Now, more images of the first Realme notebook have surfaced on the interwebs, which have revealed the various colour options of the laptop.

Realme Book colour options leaked ahead of launch

The new official renders of the Realme Book have been leaked by the popular tipster @OnLeaks. As per the source, the first Realme notebook will be available in four colour variants including Real Red, Real Blue, Real Apricot, and Real Gray. The photos indicate that the laptop will be featuring a matte finish regardless of the colour variant you purchase in it. As you can see in the images, the Realme Book’s colours won’t be flashy or too bright, rather, they will be subtle.

Realme Book laptop will feature a premium-looking design

According to the leaked images and renders so far, the Realme Book will be featuring a premium-looking appealing design. In the new renders, the notebook appears to have slim bezels all around the display and has a slim waistline. Notably, the laptop will offer a very symmetrical design, apart from a large trackpad and a neat keyboard with good space between the keys. As for the placement of the ports, the notebook will be having two USB Type-C ports on the left side. There will also be a USB Type-A port and a 3.5mm headphone socket on the right side.

Realme Book specs and features leaked so far

So far, Realme has only revealed that the Realme Book will boot Windows 10 out of the box and will be compatible with the latest Windows 11 version. As for the other specs, various reports have suggested that the notebook will be arriving in multiple variants powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i3 and Core i5 processors. The laptop will be offered in various RAM and SSD storage models. The device is said to feature a 14-inch display with full HD+ resolution. Lastly, the reports indicate that the Realme Book’s power button will also double as a fingerprint sensor to provide additional security.

As far as the pricing is concerned, Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth recently suggested that the brand’s laptops will be targeted at college students and young professionals. So we can expect the Realme Book’s pricing in India could start at around Rs 40,000.

Source - 91mobiles / OnLeaks