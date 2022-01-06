Realme Book Enhanced Edition Laptop launched; Specifications and price

Realme launched the Enhanced Edition laptop in China on Tuesday as a successor to the Realme Book SLim Laptop that was launched last year. This new laptop from Realme comes with a few upgrades such as the 11th Gen Intel Core H-series chipset under the hood; however, it retains the 2K display. It features a 14.9 mm thin aluminium alloy frame and includes a VC liquid cooling system. The Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop comes in two different colour options and packs 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity under the hood. Let’s take a look at the specifications and pricing of the all new Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop: Specifications

Realme’s all new Enhanced Edition laptop sports a 14 inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 2,160 x 1,440 pixels, 3:2 aspect ratio, 100 percent sRGB colour gamut, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, 170 degree viewing angle and offers up to 400 nits of peak brightness.

The Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop runs on Windows 11 and is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core-i5-11320H chipset, integrated with Sharp X graphics and paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR4x dual-channel RAM and up to 512 GB internal storage capacity. This laptop comes with a VC liquid cooling system to enhance the heat dissipation speed and it packs two Haraman speakers that are backed by the DTS audio technology.

In addition, this laptop comes with two microphones that use a Noise-reducing algorithm backed by artificial intelligence. The company has provided 720p HD webcams for video calls and a back-lit keyboard with two-in-one fingerprint power button.

On the connectivity front, the Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A port, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, a Thunderbolt 4 port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. It carries a 54Wh battery with 65 W Super Fast Charge under the hood that delivers up to 12 hours battery life.

Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop: Price and availability

The Realme Book Enhanced Edition laptop is priced at CNY 4,699 which is roughly Rs 55,000 in Indian currency for the single 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage capacity. This laptop is available on pre-order in Island Grey and Sky Blue colour options and will go on sale from 7th January.

