Realme Book laptop’s images leaked ahead of launch; slim bezels and stylish design in tow

The popular gadget tipster OnLeaks has leaked 5K renders of the upcoming Realme Book laptop. The leaked images suggest that the notebook will be featuring slim bezels and stylish design.

Realme is all set to introduce its first laptop in India before the next festive season, which is around September this year. The brand will be targeting college students and young professionals with its first laptop, which is expected to be called the Realme Book. So far, the company has only given us a glimpse of the upcoming notebook. However, the popular gadget tipster OnLeaks has leaked a handful of 5K renders of the Realme Book laptop in collaboration with GizNext.com. The leaked photos of the device have suggested that it will be a stylish-looking product.

Realme Book laptop’s design details leaked via images

According to the source, the Realme Book laptop will be featuring a 14-inch display, which will be offering narrow bezels on all sides to provide an immersive media experience. The notebook will be a slim, compact, and easy-to-carry offering. The device is expected to come with a full HD anti-glare screen. The source claims that the laptop will be measuring just 16mm around the waist. The notebook seems to have a large trackpad so it will be easier to navigate around.

On the left side, the Realme Book laptop will be offering two USB Type-C ports. On the right side, there will be a regular USB port and a headphone socket. The notebook is said to have a fingerprint sensor under the power button to provide an additional level of security. The laptop is expected to come powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processors. The device is rumoured to come pre-installed with Windows 10 and Microsoft Office, and it will be available in various RAM and SSD storage variants.

Realme Book pricing and availability details

Recently, Madhav Sheth said, “we are thrilled to see the huge interest among fans and the media fraternity. Realme is always a brand focusing on youth like college students and young professionals, and developing products for them, similarly for the laptop”. This hints that the brand’s first laptop will be priced competitively. The notebook’s price is expected to start at around Rs 40,000 for the most basic variant.

Apart from the Realme Book laptop, Realme will also be launching its first tablet called the Realme Pad in the coming weeks. The first image teaser of the slate suggested that it will be offering a slim boxy design. We expect the company to introduce both the Realme Book laptop and Realme Pad Android tablets at the same time in the near future.

