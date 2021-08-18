Realme Book Slim is the first laptop from the brand; here’s everything you need to know

Earlier today, Realme introduced its latest smartphones called the Realme GT and Realme GT Master Edition in India. In addition, the Chinese company has also forayed into the laptop market by launching the Realme Book Slim in the country. As teased earlier, the Realme Book Slim has arrived as a mid-range to the premium notebook in India. The device has highly narrow bezels on top and sides, and has 11th-gen Intel processors, apart from the metal unibody design.

Realme Book Slim specs and features

The Realme Book Slim notebook has a compact 14-inch IPS display, which provides 2K resolution and a resolution of 2,160 x 1,440 pixels. The device also has 100 percent sRGB colour gamut and a peak brightness of 400 nits. Under the hood, the first Realme laptop can be configured with either the 11th-gen Intel Core i3 or Core i5 processor, which is aided by up to the Intel Iris X-E Graphics. The device is equipped with 8GB of RAM and up to 512GB of PCIe SSD storage.

As for the other features, the Realme Book Slim comes with Windows 10 Home out of the box, which will be upgradable to Windows 11 for free once it officially starts rolling out. Notably, the device comes pre-loaded with the MS Office 2019 for free. There’s a 3-level backlit keyboard onboard the device. In terms of connectivity, the notebook has dual-band Wi-Fi 6, up to Bluetooth 5.2, two USB Type-C ports, a USB Type-A port, and a Thunderbolt 4 port.

The Realme Book Slim laptop also has a fingerprint sensor, which is hidden under the power button. There are two HARMAN stereo surround system speakers onboard, which are tuned by DTS. There’s a 54Wh battery under the hood, which supports 65W fast charging. The device is capable of charging 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Realme Book Slim pricing and availability in India

The Realme Book Slim is priced at Rs 46,999 for its version with the Intel Core i3 processor and 256GB of SSD storage. The notebook’s model with the Intel Core i5 processor and 512GB of SSD will set you back by Rs 59,999. As part of the launch offer, both variants will be available at introductory prices of Rs 44,999 and Rs 56,900 respectively. The notebook’s first sale is scheduled on August 30th on Flipkart, the brand’s website, and retail stores in Real Gray and Real Blue colour variants.