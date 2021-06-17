Realme Buds Q2 Microsite Listed on Amazon India Hinting Towards an Imminent Launch

Realme is hosting an event in India on June 24th where the brand is expected to launch the Realme Buds Q2, apart from the Realme Narzo 30 series.

Realme is all set to expand its TWS portfolio in India soon with the launch of the Realme Buds Q2 and there are already numerous rumours about the TWS. Back in April, the company introduced the audio device in Pakistan and now the Buds Q2 is making its way to the Indian market. In the latest development, the company has officially listed the device on the Amazon India website ahead of the official launch. The Amazon Notification page also confirmed that the device will ship with ANC support. As of now, the company is yet to reveal any specific information about the launch date and price. Let’s have a closer look at the Amazon listing of the upcoming Realme Buds Q2.

Realme Buds Q2 Amazon Listing

The Amazon India Notify page for the upcoming Realme Q2 confirmed that the TWS is going to arrive soon in the country with a best-in-class ANC feature. The advanced ANC feature is said to reduce the external noise and let the user enjoy an impressive audio experience. Looking at the poster image shared on the Amazon listing we can safely say that the Buds Q2 will be in-ear earbuds with oval shape. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal much about the launch date or other specifications of the audio device.

Thanks to the Pakistani launch we get to know something about the Realme Buds Q2. The TWS come equipped with 10mm audio drivers with PEEK and TPU Polymer diaphragm. The Buds Q2 also features IPX4 certification which makes it water and dust resistant. Users can play or pause music, answer or end calls with the help of touch controls on each earbud. The company claims that the upcoming Realme earbuds will deliver a battery life of 20 hours with the charging case. While each earbud is capable of offering a battery life of 5 hours in one full charge. As mentioned above the company is yet to reveal the Indian price of the Realme Buds Q2 and we need to wait for the launch event to know more. Until then we can expect more information about the TWS as we move closer to the launch. Do share your thoughts about the Realme Buds Q2 in the comment section below.

When the Realme Buds Q2 is launching in India? The Realme Buds Q2 is expected to launch in India at an event on June 24th and it will be sold via Amazon. Are the Realme Buds Q2 earbuds water-resistant? The Realme Buds Q2 comes with IPX4 certification, which makes it water and dust resistant. Which is the most affordable Realme audio accessory? The Realme Buds Classic is the most affordable audio accessory, which is a wired earphone.

