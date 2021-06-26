Realme C11 2021 lands in India; here are the details of the budget phone

The Realme C1 2021 has arrived as a budget offering with Android 11 Go edition, an octa-core processor, a 13-megapixel dual primary camera module, 32GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Earlier this month, Realme launched the Realme C25s budget and Realme Narzo 30 series mid-range smartphones in India. Now, the Chinese phone manufacturer has expanded its range of entry-level handsets in the country by launching a new C series smartphone. Called the Realme C11 2021, the brand’s latest smartphone is a pocket-friendly offering with the Android 11 Go edition. The Realme C21 2021 seems to be a toned-down version of the last year’s smartphone with the same name. Apart from the downgraded specs, the design of the new Realme C21 2021 is quite similar to the previous model.

Realme C11 2021 design and display features

Talking about the Realme C11 2021’s design first, the smartphone comes with a waterdrop notch above the screen to house the selfie camera. The handset has narrow bezels on top and the sides, but has a thick bottom bezel. The device has a geometric design with a textured back panel, which doesn’t attract any fingerprints. At the rear, the phone has a square module to house the primary cameras. Just like the last year’s Realme C11, the 2021 model also comes with a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels.

Realme C11 2021 processor, camera, and other features

Coming to the other specs, the Realme C11 2021 has a 1.6GHz octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor, which is paired with the IMG8322 graphics processing unit. The device comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, which can be further increased by up to 256GB by inserting a microSD card. To compare, the last year’s Realme C11 is equipped with a more powerful MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, which is paired with up to 3GB of RAM.

The camera and battery features of the Realme C11 2021 are similar to the previous model. The phone has a 13-megapixel primary shooter on the back with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF. The main sensor is accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For selfies, the device has the same 5-megapixel snapper just like the previous Realme C11 model. As for the battery, there’s a 5,000mAh power cell under the hood with 10W charging support.

Realme C11 2021 price in India and availability

As for the pricing, the Realme C11 2021 has been priced affordably at Rs 6,999. The smartphone is available to buy from the brand’s website, Amazon India, and major brick-and-mortar retail stores across the country. The handset is being offered in Cool Blue and Cool Gray colour variants.

