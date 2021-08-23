Realme C21Y launched in India; here are the features of the budget offering

A few days ago, Realme introduced its latest GT series smartphones called the Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition 5G in India. In addition, the Chinese tech giant also announced its first laptop called the Realme Book Slim. Now, the company has introduced a new budget handset called the Realme C21Y in the country. The phone was originally launched in Vietnamese and the Philippines markets a few weeks ago. The Realme C21Y has a waterdrop notch above the screen, an octa-core processor, a beefy battery, and a triple primary camera system.

So if you are planning to purchase the Realme C21Y, then here are the complete details regarding the features and specs of the budget offering.

Realme C21Y design and display

Talking about the design first, the Realme C21Y has a waterdrop notch above the display to house the single selfie camera, slim bezels on the sides and top, and a tad thick bezel at the bottom. The phone’s power button and volume rocker are placed on the right side. The fingerprint sensor of the smartphone is placed in the middle towards the top of the back panel. The handset also has a textured design and a square primary camera module.

As for the display, the Realme C21Y has a 6.5-inch display bearing a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. The smartphone utilises an LCD screen panel that has a maximum brightness of 400cd/m2.

Realme C21Y processor, RAM, storage, camera, and other features

Coming to the other features, the Realme C21Y packs an octa-core UNISOC T610 processor under the hood. The smartphone comes in two RAM and storage variants - 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. At the rear, the handset has a 13MP primary shooter with an aperture of f/2.2, PDAF, and 4x digital zoom. The main sensor is accompanied by a 2MP monochrome lens and a 2MP macro lens, which both have an aperture of f/2.4. As for the selfies, the device has a 5MP shooter on the front with an f/2.2 aperture.

Software-wise, the Realme C21Y boots Android 11, which has the Realme UI on top. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone has 4G LTE, single-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-SIM slots, GPS, and dual-SIM slots. Lastly, a massive 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support completes the list of the specifications.

Realme C21Y pricing and availability in India

The Realme C21Y’s base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage has been priced at Rs 8,999. As for its higher-end version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it is being offered for Rs 9,999. The smartphone will be available to buy from August 30th via Realme.com and Flipkart.