Realme C21Y to go on sale today in India; Price and offers

Realme has announced the availability for its recently launched Realme C21Y, the entry-level smartphone and also the world’s first smartphone with TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability Certification. The handset was launched with highlighted features like a powerful 5,000mAH battery, triple AI cameras, Unisoc chipset, and a lot more. Let’s have a closer look at the price and offers of the Realme C21Y smartphone.

Realme C21Y India price and offers

According to the company, starting from 12 noon onwards on August 30, 2021, the Realme C21Y will be available for garbs via Realme.com, Flipkart.com, and mainline channels. The handset will be up for sale at Rs 9,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Realme C21Y will be available in two amazing colours — Cross Blue and Cross Black.

Realme C21Y specifications

The Realme C21Y comes with high-quality features that include an AI Triple Camera with Super Nightscape, 6.5-inch HD+ and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. The smartphone utilises an LCD screen panel that has a maximum brightness of 400cd/m2. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core 12 nm Unisoc T610 processor inside. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support completes the list of the specifications.

The Realme C21Y has a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor, which can zoom up to 4X and supports PDAF autofocus. The photos are clear in daylight and bright in low light and dark environments. It also supports the Chroma Boost feature. The other two lenses in the trio include a 2-megapixel monochrome lens and a 2-megapixel macro lens, along with an LED flash.

The selfie camera offers a 5-megapixel shooter with support for AI beauty, HDR mode, portrait mode and Filter, and is designed for trendsetting photography. The Realme C21Y comes with an ultra-fast fingerprint and supports facial recognition. It features three card slots, a dual SIM slot and a dedicated SD card slot expandable up to 256GB. It is easy to hold, resists fingerprints, scratches and scrapes.