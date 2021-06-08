Realme C25s brings Helio G85 gaming processor and 6,000 large battery, yours starting from Rs 9,999

The Realme C25s is an affordable offering with the MediaTek G85 processor, a massive 6,000mAh battery, fast charging support, and a triple primary camera system.

A couple of weeks ago, Realme launched its latest C series smartphone called the Realme C25s in the Malaysian market. Today, the company has introduced the same handset in India. The phone has arrived as a budget offering with a powerful MediaTek gaming processor, a massive battery, fast charging support, multiple cameras, and an attractive design. The Realme C25s is a slightly upgraded version of the Realme C25, which was launched in the country earlier this year. Design-wise, the latter looks almost like the former, but has a slightly different set of specs under the hood.

Realme C25s specifications and features

Talking about the design first, the Realme C25s has a waterdrop notch above the screen and slim bezels on all the sides. The phone has a high screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. At the rear, the handset is fitted with three cameras, which are placed inside a square camera module in the top left corner. The device also has a fingerprint sensor towards the top in the middle on the back for security purposes.

As for the other features, the Realme C25s has a 6.5-inch LCD display with 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution, TUV Rheinland certification, and 570 nits maximum brightness. Powering the smartphone is the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming processor, which is aided by 4GB of RAM. Storage options of the device include 64GB and 128GB, and it also supports microSD cards up to 256GB in size. Software-wise, the phone boots Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 on top.

Moving on to the camera specs, the Realme C25s has a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back. The main sensor is aided by a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video-calling, there’s an 8-megapixel camera on the front. Powering the whole package is a large 6,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging.

Realme C25s price in India

The Realme C25s’ base variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in India has been priced at Rs 9,999. The phone’s higher-end model with 128GB of storage will set you back by Rs 10,999. The handset is being offered in Watery Grey and Watery Blue colour variants. The smartphone will go on sale in the country starting June 9th from the brand’s website, Flipkart, and other stores.

The Realme C25s’ predecessor, the Realme C25 is currently selling in the country at the same price tag as the former. However, we can expect the Realme C25 to receive a small price cut in the near future.

