Realme C25s goes official, could be launched in India soon

Realme C25s is a budget offering with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 6,000mAh fast-charging battery.

Realme has quietly expanded its range of C series smartphones by launching the Realme C25s in the Malaysian market. Just like the previous Realme C series handsets, the C25s is also a pocket-friendly offering. The new Realme smartphone features a tall aspect ratio of 20:9 and has a waterdrop notch above the display to house the selfie shooter. The phone boots Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 on top. While Realme hasn’t officially announced anything yet, a recent report by MySmartPrice claims that the company is planning to launch the Realme C25s in India very soon.

Coming to more features, the Realme C25s is equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display bearing HD+ resolution. Powering the smartphone is the octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor, which is accompanied by 4GB of RAM. The handset is equipped with 128GB of native storage, which users can also increase by inserting a microSD card. For security, the smartphone is provided with a fingerprint sensor, which is placed in the middle towards the top.

In the optics department, the Realme C25s is equipped with a 48-megapixel primary camera on the back. The main sensor is accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel macro snapper with a focal length of 4cm. On the front, the handset houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone’s camera app is also loaded with features like HDR, beauty mode, panoramic view, time-lapse, slow-mo video recording, and full HD video recording functionality. Lastly, the 4G and VoLTE-enabled smartphone is packed with a massive 6,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging capability.

As for the pricing, the Realme C25s has been priced at RM 699, which roughly translates to Rs 12,200 in the Indian currency. The phone will be available in two colour models including Water Blue and Water Grey.

Talking about the Realme C25s India launch, the report by MySmartPrice suggests that the handset will be landing in the country at some point in June. The source also claims that the phone will be launched in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB configuration options in India. There’s no word about Realme C25s price in India, but we can expect it to be close to the Malaysian pricing.

